MLS Ticker: Chris Rolfe, Justin Mapp retire; Galaxy appoint Kurt Schmid and more

After being away from the pitch for 18 months due to a suffered concussion, Chris Rolfe has called time on his 14-year career.

Rolfe, 34, last played for D.C. United, but spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Fire which he appeared for 178 and scored 48 goals.

The forward made 10 apperances for the U.S. Men’s national team from 2005 to 2009 and had a two-year spell abroad with Danish side AaB Fodbold.

The forward made 239 appearances and bagged 64 goals during his 11 active seasons in MLS.

MAPP RETIRES

Former USMNT winger Justin Mapp has called it a career alongside longtime teammate Rolfe.

Mapp, 33, spent the entire 2017 season as a free agent after departing Sporting KC in 2016. During his 15-year career, which were all in MLS, Rolfe, scored 22 gaols and tallied 65 assist in 309 league appearances for five different clubs.

In 2015, the winger made MLS history by becoming the league’s first player to sign a veteran free agent deal, penning with Sporting KC.

LA Galaxy add Kurt Schmid as Director of Player Personnel and Scouting

After eight years in Seattle, Kurt Schmid is headed down south to Los Angeles to, again, team up with his father Sigi Schmid.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Galaxy announced the appointment of Schmid as the club’s Director of Player Personnel and Scouting.

Schmid will monitor closely all soccer-related aspects of both the LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy II as well as the club’s scouting throughout all levels.

On Wednesday, the Galaxy also announced the additions of Oka Nikolov as goalkeeping coach and Junior Gonzalez as assistant coach.

“Oka and Junior are very experienced and quality coaches who will provide excellent leadership and guidance to our team,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Sigi Schmid said in a statement. “Oka has spent time playing at the highest level and has proven himself to be a top goalkeeper coach in MLS. Junior, in addition to his playing career, has experience in this league and in all levels of coaching in the United States.”

“They will join our club bringing a wealth of talent, experience and commitment, he related. “We are excited to add two bright coaches as we continue to assemble top talent on and off the field.”

Nikolov joins the Los Angeles outfit from Philadelphia Union, while Junior Gonzalez joins the five-time MLS Cup champions after managing USL side Rio Grande Vipers FC.