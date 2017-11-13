Monday Kickoff: Cahill fit to face Honduras, Coutinho 'very happy' at Liverpool and more

Monday Kickoff: Cahill fit to face Honduras, Coutinho 'very happy' at Liverpool and more

Monday Kickoff: Cahill fit to face Honduras, Coutinho 'very happy' at Liverpool and more

Australia’s biggest star looks set to play a part in the Socceroos’ biggest game of the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Tim Cahill announced that he is fit for the second leg of Australia’s World Cup playoff clash with Honduras. (REPORT)

Philippe Coutinho insisted that he is “very happy” with life at Liverpool. (REPORT)

Mexico will be without Giovani dos Santos, Javier Hernandez, Edson Alvarez and Hector Herrera for an upcoming friendly against Poland. (REPORT)

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman apologized for Edwin Cardona’s racist gesture during Friday’s match against South Korea. (REPORT)

The trial for the  28-year-old German-Russian man accused of bombing Borussia Dortmund’s team bus is set to begin on  Dec. 21. (REPORT)

Ander Herrera is reportedly likely to stay at Manchester United despite links to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Julian Draxler says he is not thinking about any move away from PSG despite recent links to Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

The USWNT’s stars shined in a year-ending win over Canada. (READ)

Megan Rapinoe earned honors as SBI USWNT Woman of the Match. (READ)

The San Francisco Deltas defeated the New York Cosmos in the NASL final. (READ)

Tab Ramos discussed advances and flaws in the U.S. Soccer system. (READ)

Tim Melia earned honors as SBI MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. (READ)

Brad Freidel faces a daunting task with the New England Revolution. (READ)

