Monday Kickoff: de Gea linked to Real Madrid again, Italian FA president resigns and more

A long-discussed transfer rumor lives on while changes are coming to the Italian FA.

Real Madrid is reportedly still after David de Gea as the club looks to seal a move next summer. (REPORT)

Carlo Tavecchio has resigned as Italian FA president one week after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup. (REPORT)

After making his return from a long-term injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he was dealing with much more than just a knee issue throughout his recovery. (REPORT)

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham is out of the Premier League title race and should focus on top four. (REPORT)

Barcelona will appeal cards shown to Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique in an effort to have the duo available against Valencia next weekend. (REPORT)

Schalke would “definitely consider” bringing back Mesut Ozil, although club executive Clemens Tonnies says that would not happen for a few years. (REPORT)

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the club is close to finalizing a move for Sandro Wagner. (REPORT)

West Brom has fired manager Tony Pulis. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

American midfielder Keaton Parks made his first-team debut for Benfica. (READ)

Arsenal edged Tottenham to headline Saturday’s European action. (READ)

Sunday’s European schedule saw Sampdoria shock Juventus while Schalke took down Hamburg. (READ)

Christian Pulisic was forced out of Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Stuttgart due to injury. (READ)

SBI took a look at the biggest needs for the teams eliminated from the MLS playoffs. (READ)

Comments

2 comments
  • Helium-3

    The Italians don’t mess around, with the resignation of their FA head. Meanwhile, our head honcho doesn’t think anything is wrong, and mulling over re-election for the next term…

  • Beto

    Italian FA president resigns 1 week after World Cup Qualifying failure.

    USSF president runs for reelection 4 months after World Cup Qualifying failure.

    seriously… wtf

