Monday Kickoff: West Ham fires Slaven Bilic, Tim Cahill battles injury and more

A Premier League club has made a major change heading into the international break.

West Ham has fired manager Slaven Bilic and the club is reportedly set to hire David Moyes as his replacement. (REPORT)

Tim Cahill says there is only an “outside chance” he features for Australia in the upcoming first leg of a World Cup playoff against Honduras. (REPORT)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said to “forget it” when it comes to rumors linking him to the AC Milan job. (REPORT)

After making his return from injury, N’Golo Kante says he still is not at 100 percent. (REPORT)

Bayern Minich manager Jupp Heynckes says James Rodriguez’s Colombia schedule is “verging on insanity” as the midfielder faces two friendlies in Asia during the international break. (REPORT)

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele is set to take charge of Belgian side Eupen after leaving an assistant role at Swansea City. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

The Houston Dynamo stunned the Timbers in Portland to advance. (READ)

NYCFC put together a furious comeback, but couldn’t quite get past the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Toronto FC survived against the Red Bulls following red cards to Jozy Altidore and Sacha Kljestan. (READ)

Christian Pulisic earned plenty of praise for his play over the weekend. (READ)

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Portugal’s squad for the upcoming friendly against the USMNT. (READ)