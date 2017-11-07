Nashville expansion bid takes step forward with stadium vote

Good news has been hard to come by at points in the MLS expansion race, but there’s plenty of it in Nashville.

On Monday, the Metro Council’s Budget and Finance Commission voted 10 to three to back a $225 million plan to issue revenue bonds for the soccer-specific stadium project required for the expansion bid, according to The Tennessean.

“It’s not the perfect deal, but I can live with it,” committee chairwoman and Councilwoman  Tanaka Vercher said. “Overall, it’s incredible for the city. It’s a huge opportunity.”

While the vote is a good sign, it’s not the final detail for the project to be approved. There is a vote of the full 40-member council on Tuesday where a majority is needed for the project to go through.

If the vote reaches a majority on Tuesday, it should put Nashville near the top of the list of expansion candidates, as few bids have been able to secure specific details on stadiums.

