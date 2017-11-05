Christian Pulisic's latest display leaves Lothar Matthaeus believing Bayern should buy him

Saturday may not have been a good afternoon for Borussia Dortmund, but Christian Pulisic was a lone bright spot for Peter Bosz’s side.
Dortmund, which has only won one match out of its last seven across all competitions, fell 3-1 on Saturday against Bayern Munich in Bundesliga play.
Pulisic helped set up the lone goal for the hosts, dancing past Arjen Robben on the left-wing before passing off to Gonzalo Castro.
Pulisic’s performance was so impressive it left German legend Lothar Matthaeus believing Bayern Munich should look to buy the 19-year-old American.
“If Bayern Munich someday looks for a replacement for Robben and [Franck] Ribery, then they have to put out their feelers for Pulisic,” Matthaus told Sky Sports, according to Goal. “He is 19 years old and has high quality.” Matthaus continued. “With his confidence and his speed, he is called to higher [things].”
Dortmund was held to four shots on goal, and has dropped to third in the Bundesliga table. Pulisic also received praise from Dortmund coach Peter Bosz after the game.
“Pulisic was clearly the best player in our team,” Bosz told Sky after the match. “He had an incredible game.” The U.S. international has two goals and one assist in 11 league appearances so far this season.
Yup. Time to really, really, REALLY dedicate ourselves to the 4-3-3 that the USSF always preaches…which means playing Pulisic as a true winger/outside forward, and finding a legit #8 who can connect front to back so Pulisic doesn’t have to fill both roles and be our Mr. Everything.
Argentina/Barca did much the same with Messi, and of course Robben filled that role for Bayern and the Netherlands.
Or we can dither around and keep messing with formations, and waste him, and keep doing nothing particularly well.
a team shouldn’t decide tactics based on one player. Pulisic is good enough he should be effective in multiple type of formations. We need to be solid in the back before we worry about anything else.
