Christian Pulisic's latest display leaves Lothar Matthaeus believing Bayern should buy him

Saturday may not have been a good afternoon for Borussia Dortmund, but Christian Pulisic was a lone bright spot for Peter Bosz’s side.

Dortmund, which has only won one match out of its last seven across all competitions, fell 3-1 on Saturday against Bayern Munich in Bundesliga play.

Pulisic helped set up the lone goal for the hosts, dancing past Arjen Robben on the left-wing before passing off to Gonzalo Castro.

Pulisic’s performance was so impressive it left German legend Lothar Matthaeus believing Bayern Munich should look to buy the 19-year-old American.

“If Bayern Munich someday looks for a replacement for Robben and [Franck] Ribery, then they have to put out their feelers for Pulisic,” Matthaus told Sky Sports, according to Goal. “He is 19 years old and has high quality.” Matthaus continued. “With his confidence and his speed, he is called to higher [things].”

Dortmund was held to four shots on goal, and has dropped to third in the Bundesliga table. Pulisic also received praise from Dortmund coach Peter Bosz after the game.

“Pulisic was clearly the best player in our team,” Bosz told Sky after the match. “He had an incredible game.” The U.S. international has two goals and one assist in 11 league appearances so far this season.