Rapids officially announce hiring of Anthony Hudson as head coach

After weeks of reports, the Colorado Rapids confirmed Anthony Hudson as the club’s new head coach.

The Rapids announced on Wednesday that the club has hired the 36-year-old manager fresh off his job as manager of New Zealand. Under Hudson, the All Whites made it to the intercontinental playoff round of World Cup qualifying, where they fell to Peru earlier this month.

“It’s an exciting moment and a wonderful opportunity,” said Hudson. “From the start, I was impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve. ”

“This is a very special moment for the Rapids,” said Sporting Director and Interim General Manager Pádraig Smith. “In Anthony, we believe we’ve hired one of the most promising young talents and we’re extremely grateful for the support shown by the Kroenke family and the KSE executive team who remain committed to our goal of bringing another MLS Cup to Colorado.”

Hudson began coaching in 2008 when he took charge of of third-tier Real Maryland Monarchs at the age of 27. He took an assistant role with Tottenham soon after, working under Harry Redknapp before managing English fifth-tier side Newport County in 2011. He then moved on to the Bahrain U-23 and senior national teams from 2012-14 before taking the job with New Zealand.

The manager was born in Seattle while his father was playing for the Seattle Sounders while his playing career ended as a player-assistant with the Wilmington Hammerheads from 2006-08.