Report: Anthony Hudson to Rapids a 'done deal'

Colorado Rapids

The New Zealand Herald reports that recently resigned All Whites head coach Anthony Hudson is set to take over the Colorado Rapids.

Hudson was first linked to the job in late October, when he was tipped as their preferred candidate. At the time, Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith said, “We know who we want, and I’m very happy to say that we’re in the final stages,” after committing to a global search, including looking for candidates in Oceania.

Hudson resigned from his New Zealand post after the nation were eliminated from World Cup contention by Peru during the last international break. He is now reportedly in the final stages of contract negotiations with the Rapids, with a formal announcement possibly coming this weekend.

Hudson last coached in the United States in 2010, when he was in charge of the new defunct Real Maryland of the USL. He’s since held an assistant role at Tottenham and the lead job with Bahrain’s U-23 side before moving on to coach New Zealand.

