Report: Christian Pulisic to remain with Borussia Dortmund during international break

It appears that Christian Pulisic won’t be joining the U.S. Men’s National Team in Portugal this week.

Kagawa, Aubameyang und Pulisic bleiben während der Länderspielpause in Dortmund. #skyBuli pic.twitter.com/KG7FFV9amc — Sky Sport News HD (@SkySportNewsHD) November 5, 2017

According to Sky Sports, Pulisic, Shiji Kagawa and Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang are set to remain in Dortmund throughout the international break. As a result, Pulisic would miss the USMNT’s friendly with Portugal, which is expected to be littered with young talent.

Pulisic was a consistent presence throughout World Cup qualifying and was both the USMNT and CONCACAF’s leading scorer throughout the Hexagonal run. Pulisic recently drew praise from his manager Peter Bosz and Lothar Matthaus following his efforts in a loss to Bayern Munich.

The U.S. roster is expected to drop on Tuesday ahead of the Nov. 14 friendly against Portugal, who will also be without one of its stars following the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo.