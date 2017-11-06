Report: Christian Pulisic to remain with Borussia Dortmund during international break

Report: Christian Pulisic to remain with Borussia Dortmund during international break

U.S. Men's National Team

Report: Christian Pulisic to remain with Borussia Dortmund during international break

 

It appears that Christian Pulisic won’t be joining the U.S. Men’s National Team in Portugal this week.

According to Sky Sports, Pulisic, Shiji Kagawa and Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang are set to remain in Dortmund throughout the international break. As a result, Pulisic would miss the USMNT’s friendly with Portugal, which is expected to be littered with young talent.

Pulisic was a consistent presence throughout World Cup qualifying and was both the USMNT and CONCACAF’s leading scorer throughout the Hexagonal run. Pulisic recently drew praise from his manager Peter Bosz and Lothar Matthaus following his efforts in a loss to Bayern Munich.

The U.S. roster is expected to drop on Tuesday ahead of the Nov. 14 friendly against Portugal, who will also be without one of its stars following the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

7 comments
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Needs the rest and a good a opportunity for some depth behind him. Looking forward to see who is called in.

    Like

    Reply
    • the unmistakeable Ronaldinho

      No problem with this at all. He is playing more minutes than he ever has in his pro career. This game vs Portugal is the most meaningless game in decades. Let him focus on life at Dortmund until we get a new manager.

      Like

      Reply
  • MidWest Ref

    A few years ago the USMNT played a friendly against Wales and I wondered why none of their recognizable players showed up. Now I know.

    Like

    Reply
  • Rob

    The chances of learning from the likes of Zardes, altidore or Bobby Wood are few and far between. This is going g to set his caree back at least two years.

    Like

    Reply
  • LouisZ

    I’m disappointed, I wanted to see him play (limited minutes) with JG and Mckennie. How wanted to know how well they communicate and complement each other.

    Like

    Reply
  • Mike

    It makes total sense. But, as a fan, I really wanted to see him team up with mckennie, Adams, Sargent, weah, etc.

    Like

    Reply
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Could this make way for a Joe gyau return, he just turned 25, so entering his prime. With limited wingers available hopefully this could be a showcase for him, just a few years ago he was breaking into Dortmund’s first team and now he seems healthy. Just a thought cuz I’ve been following him for the past 4 years

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home