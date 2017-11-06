Report: Christian Pulisic to remain with Borussia Dortmund during international break

It appears that Christian Pulisic won’t be joining the U.S. Men’s National Team in Portugal this week.
According to Sky Sports, Pulisic, Shiji Kagawa and Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang are set to remain in Dortmund throughout the international break. As a result, Pulisic would miss the USMNT’s friendly with Portugal, which is expected to be littered with young talent.
Pulisic was a consistent presence throughout World Cup qualifying and was both the USMNT and CONCACAF’s leading scorer throughout the Hexagonal run. Pulisic recently drew praise from his manager Peter Bosz and Lothar Matthaus following his efforts in a loss to Bayern Munich.
The U.S. roster is expected to drop on Tuesday ahead of the Nov. 14 friendly against Portugal, who will also be without one of its stars following the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Needs the rest and a good a opportunity for some depth behind him. Looking forward to see who is called in.
LikeLike
No problem with this at all. He is playing more minutes than he ever has in his pro career. This game vs Portugal is the most meaningless game in decades. Let him focus on life at Dortmund until we get a new manager.
LikeLike
A few years ago the USMNT played a friendly against Wales and I wondered why none of their recognizable players showed up. Now I know.
LikeLike
The chances of learning from the likes of Zardes, altidore or Bobby Wood are few and far between. This is going g to set his caree back at least two years.
LikeLike
I’m disappointed, I wanted to see him play (limited minutes) with JG and Mckennie. How wanted to know how well they communicate and complement each other.
LikeLike
It makes total sense. But, as a fan, I really wanted to see him team up with mckennie, Adams, Sargent, weah, etc.
LikeLike
Could this make way for a Joe gyau return, he just turned 25, so entering his prime. With limited wingers available hopefully this could be a showcase for him, just a few years ago he was breaking into Dortmund’s first team and now he seems healthy. Just a thought cuz I’ve been following him for the past 4 years
LikeLike