Report: Clint Dempsey agrees to one-year deal to remain with Sounders

Clint Dempsey and the Seattle Sounders face the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference finals in the coming weeks but, win or lose, it won’t be the forward’s last season with the club.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Dempsey has agreed to a one-year Designated Player deal to remain with the club. Dempsey’s current contract, which pays him $3.89 million in guaranteed compensation, is reportedly set to expire at the end of the year, although the Sounders held a club option.

Dempsey has scored 14 goals in 30 total appearances for the Sounders this year stretched across the regular season and playoffs. The forward was also named MLS Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The Sounders return to action on Tuesday before hosting the Dynamo for the second leg of teh Western Conference finals on Nov. 30.