USL

Report: Memphis to join USL in 2019

Memphis is next in the USL expansion process.

The Tennessee city will be host to a second-division club starting in 2019, according to the Memphis Business Journal.

“We have approved an ownership group.We have approved the stadium plan they have presented to us, and we have now approved moving forward with Memphis to have a USL club — professional soccer — starting for the 2019 season,” USL president Jake Edwards said.

No specifics have been revealed when it comes to the ownership group, but rumors have pegged the owners of the Triple-A baseball Memphis Redbirds as potential investors.

Memphis joins Nashville SC as USL expansion clubs in Tennessee. Nashville is expected to join USL in 2018, but the city is also vying for an MLS franchise.

Memphis joins a long list of expansion franchises joining USL in the next two years. Austin, Birmingham, Fresno, Gwinnett County (Georgia) and Las Vegas will join before the end of the decade.

