Report: Revs set to name Brad Friedel as new head coach

Report: Revs set to name Brad Friedel as new head coach

MLS- New England Revolution

Report: Revs set to name Brad Friedel as new head coach

A U.S. Men’s National Team legend is set to take over the New England Revolution.

According to Goal USA, the Revs have hired Brad Friedel as the club’s new head coach. The job will be Friedel’s first professional club head coaching job after previously coaching the U.S. Under-19 Men’s National Team.

The report adds that the Revs also reached out to former USMNT boss Bruce Arena about the job while New York Cosmos head coach Giovanni Savarese, U.S. assistant Pat Noonan, San Jose Earthquakes assistant Steve Ralston and U.S. U-18 boss Omid Namazi were also considered.

Friedel, who was originally linked with the Revs job via an ESPN report, retired after the 2014-15 Premier League season, capping a 20-year run through Europe that included stops at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

According to Goal, an announcement could come as soon as Friday.

, , Featured, MLS- New England Revolution

Recent News

Comments

4 comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home