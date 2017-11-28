Report: Wesley Sneijder linked with LAFC

One of the most-rumored targets of MLS is back in the transfer speculation news.

Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder, who has been linked to MLS on countless occasions, has interest from expansion club LAFC, per AD in the Netherlands.

The report states Sneijder’s agent has flown to Los Angeles to meet with officials from LAFC.

Sneijder is currently under contract with Nice in Ligue 1, but he has fallen out of favor with the staff at Nice over formation changes, per the report. Despite the potential interest, Sneijder isn’t currently fit, as he’s been ruled out until the end of 2017 with an injury.

The 33-year-old Dutch international has played five games for Nice since joining during the summer transfer window. He spent the last four-and-a-half seasons with Galatasaray in Turkey, where he was a consistent starter and provided the club with 35 goals.

Signing someone like Sneijder, who has played 132 games for the Netherlands, might be risky at this point in his career, but he’s proven he can still make an impact at the club level in Europe.

Comments

7 comments
  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    LAFC should pick up Cole and Pirlo too. They both are free !

    That LA-LA rivalry will be the bees-knees. A real humdinger.
    Will they have it before the 4:00 dinner or after?

    Like

    Reply
  • Bryan

    Speaking of Bradley, you can bet he will be LAFC’s captain at age 35 or so before its all said and done. LION RAWR!!

    Like

    Reply
  • TheFrenchOne

    Let me get this straight: He’s a 33 yr old forward who has scored 35 goals in the Turkish league in the last 4.5 seasons, and is currently injured? What’s not to like…

    If LAFC spends more than TAM money on this joker, they will manage to be a bigger joke than my LAG…

    Like

    Reply

