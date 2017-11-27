Robert Lewandowski, wife eye 'dream' move to Los Angeles

Robert Lewandowski and his wife, Anna, have set their sights on Los Angeles.

Speaking to Business Insider Poland, the wife of the Bayern Munich star says the two are hoping to move to Los Angeles before the end of the forward’s career. Anna Lewandowska is a health food blogger that owns her own company, Foods by Ann.

“I think that we will spend some time in the United States. We dream of Los Angeles. That’s where we want to develop our brands,” Anna told Business Insider Poland.

“We hope Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles and we can say it would be our dream. Our goal is to build a strong, honest and stable brand under the name ‘The Lewandowskis.’ We want to create a third brand, and this time together. We are aware of our strengths and we know we can not only use it for business but also good things like education and social welfare. The time for a Lewandowski brand is now.”

In terms of the forward’s career, a potential move to Los Angeles gives him options. The LA Galaxy have long been a landing space for European stars, but they will certainly face competition with the introduction of LAFC ahead of the 2018 campaign.

However, any move likely won’t occur for a few seasons as Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern runs through 2021.

The 29-year-old forward has scored 13 goals in 13 league matches for Bayern this season after scoring 30 in each of the past two seasons.