Sargent, McKennie, Adams headline USMNT roster for Portugal friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team has called in the young guns ahead of the upcoming friendly with Portugal.

Budding stars Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams headline the list of 21 players called into USMNT camp by interim head coach Dave Sarachan ahead of the Nov. 14 match against Portugal. In total, the squad is made up of mostly players under the age of 24. Among those players are defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga, midfielder Lynden Gooch and goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Jesse Gonzalez

Adams, Carter-Vickers, Gonzalez, McKennie and Sargent will be searching for their first USMNT caps.

Headlining the list of veterans are John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin while Alejandro Bedoya leads the group with 65 caps. The roster features 10 players from this past summer’s Gold Cup-winning squad.

Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood headline the list of notable absences as both stars remain with their German clubs through the international break. Meanwhile, Monterrey star Jonathan Gonzalez also isn’t included among the 21-man squad.

Here’s a full look at the USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/Netherlands; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United (48/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)