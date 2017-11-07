Sargent, McKennie, Adams headline USMNT roster for Portugal friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team has called in the young guns ahead of the upcoming friendly with Portugal.
Budding stars Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams headline the list of 21 players called into USMNT camp by interim head coach Dave Sarachan ahead of the Nov. 14 match against Portugal. In total, the squad is made up of mostly players under the age of 24. Among those players are defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga, midfielder Lynden Gooch and goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Jesse Gonzalez
Adams, Carter-Vickers, Gonzalez, McKennie and Sargent will be searching for their first USMNT caps.
Headlining the list of veterans are John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin while Alejandro Bedoya leads the group with 65 caps. The roster features 10 players from this past summer’s Gold Cup-winning squad.
Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood headline the list of notable absences as both stars remain with their German clubs through the international break. Meanwhile, Monterrey star Jonathan Gonzalez also isn’t included among the 21-man squad.
Here’s a full look at the USMNT roster:
GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)
DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/Netherlands; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United (48/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)
FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)
And here we go.
LikeLike
No Jonathan Gonzalez worries me a bit
LikeLike
Hopefully more will come out about that. It could be an agreement between USSF and his club as he’s a lock starter. But does make you wonder as the national team doesn’t play again for a while after this.
LikeLike
That worried me too, but reports are that it was an agreement to leave him with his club. They have a key game coming up that they don’t want him to miss.
If we’re going full tinfoil, it could also be a political agreement that if we don’t call him up during a critical time for his club, his club helps keep pressure off of him to play for Mexico.
LikeLike
I believe Mexico is entering it’s final part of the season, too. Not really surprised to see him not called in if that’s the case.
LikeLike
I’m OK with Gonzalez not being there. Monterrey has a Thursday league match and they are currently top of the regular season table. There is one more match to play before the Liga MX playoffs start and Monterrey is in great form and a favorite to win it, and Gonzalez is a key part of the club.
That being said, I hope it’s not because he is seriously considering playing for Mexico!
LikeLike
I don’t fret too much over dual (or multi) nationals with decisions to make, but I also wouldn’t count any chickens til they are rostered and then capped.
LikeLike
I think most likely he like Pulisic asked for the two weeks off, to fly to Europe train for two weeks and then go back to the Mexican Playoffs is a tough schedule for an 18 year old. Exactly, what I need to tell myself.
LikeLike
The GK choices are future minded but perhaps indifferent to Horvath’s form.
The back choices are horrific and with one exception not even novel or creative, and that’s area 1 that needs to be fixed. Players like Ream and Villafana and Yedlin and Brooks who have already let us down. Disappointing and suggests the caretaker has no more of a clue than Klinsi or Arena what the problems are.
The midfield, Bedoya is 30 and not a leadership figure to carryover so I don’t understand that. The rest are future minded.
The forwards, we already know what Dwyer can do, Sapong and Agudelo aren’t good enough, and Dwyer and Sapong are probably too old anyway.
I’ll enjoy watching a game and see how the new people play, but the backline is a joke and worse doesn’t convey we have a handle on our problems or their potential answers.
LikeLike
I would agree with your disillusionment about Ream and possibly Villafana (would have rather seen Glad and Robinson, for example), but Yedlin and Brooks are still very young and could possibly be two of the team’s leaders going forward, whether you like it or not. They have to be included in any plans going forward when healthy.
LikeLike
I’m far more worried about the front line than the back line. Who would you put on the list that isn’t there?
LikeLike
Yea don’t understand the criticism of Brooks and yedlin, Both have been pretty solid for the USMNT. Brooks was huge part of Copa success and Medline is so much better then the alternatives it’s not even funny. Ream and Villain should be cut as they are just not good enough. I’d play Adams at LB personally. I’d think a back line of Yedlin-CCV-Brooks-Adams would be pretty solid.
LikeLike
Backs earn their bread by being reliable and limiting their bad games. Have you forgotten the Costa Rica nightmare Brooks had? On a given night — and he has had other bad days — Brooks is as bad as any of them, even if in theory he could also be one of the most dominant of the bunch on a good day. Kind of “Guzan” in how hot and cold he runs and cold is very bad for international play.
I feel like while raw talented Yedlin hasn’t quite learned to defend well and doesn’t offset that with tremendous offense.
Half the problem with the US is the inconsistent form and the people who are slotted into a spot for a period but aren’t perfectly suited and run hot and cold. What we need, particularly on defense, is people good at their position and consistent in their performance. Yeah, you have to give some people time, but some of the people we’re discussing have been in the program a whole cycle. At some point, at minimum, it should be, what other options do I have? This game begs for novelty. The old guard will have plenty of time to fight to re-earn caps and PT under the full time new coach.
LikeLike
Remember, this isn’t the fix it game. It literally is probably the most meaningless game for the national team in quite a while. Yes, it is to see what the youngsters have. But hopefully a lot of people won’t go the freak out route if they lose or even lose bad. I have absolutely no problem with Yedlin and Brooks. Those 2 are cornerstones of the back line. Not sure where you’re coming from other than the injury bad luck they’ve had. But again, just enjoy the game, see what the youngsters got, etc.
LikeLike
I don’t expect this game or the next few to “fix” everything, but the defense was part of why we are watching now, and it barely got touched for the roster. You don’t have to fix everything immediately but you can at least get out some new parts and try them.
LikeLike
And that’s still a stretch to say on Yedlin and Brooks. The Costa Rica game was then, this is now. Hinging them on one bad performance is lunacy. Obviously you need to see new faces but don’t throw in an entire new group at once. It’s a process, not a total face lift at once. I’d say brooks and Yedlin are cornerstones of the defense.
LikeLike
How is it lunacy to be like hmmm what matters is the hex and you laid some pretty big eggs there. You’re elevating style/potential over substance. I’d put the onus back on disappointing players like them to show me they are any better or more consistent than anyone else we can call.
There are very few players other than Pulisic who play well most nights and have earned incumbency. Everyone else ought to be treated like part of the pool and until proven on the field, no better than anyone else we scout.
LikeLike
I don’t understand the displeasure with Yedlin. Both of T&T goals came down the US left, away from Yedlin. He wasn’t available for the September games and he has been steady for Newcastle. As for Brooks, he had a couple of really bad games (Mexico and CR), but that was just about a year ago and Wolfsburg paid big money for him and he’s young with a lot of upside. I suppose you could play Miazga and CCV in the middle, but Brooks is our most experienced CB and I think you play him until he plays himself out of the game unless you see dramatic improvement from CCV or Miazga. I would pair Brooks with either CCV or Miazga and Yedlin on the right.
LikeLike
I think this attitude of “well he’s the best we know we have” is half the problem lately. It obviously wasn’t good enough. Relatively early we quit looking at other options. With poor performances we should in fact be scouting new people and giving them a shot.
Yedlin, to me, is an athlete who still hasn’t truly crossed over into being a smart soccer player who understands defending in his bones. I think he has raw tools. I don’t think despite England he knows what he is doing. At the international level that will be exploited.
And Brooks like Gonzalez is slow and prone to mental lapses. He does understand soccer and has a prototype dominant physical CB build, but you cannot shut off at this level. He either fixes that and becomes top shelf or he remains a head case and we have new CBs end of next cycle.
Y’all are conflating run some other people out for appearances, with not calling these two. As with Jozy and Guzan, who I think are erratic and iffy, they clearly have the talent to be in the pool and perhaps even an assured 23 spot. But should they be starters/regulars? Should they always get the call? To me they haven’t earned that kind of inevitability. I would put them in the long list along with some others, and see who emerges. That’s not “toss them out” but nor is it “build around them.” To me they did not earn incumbent rights and they should cede some of the calls and the PT to other similarly talented players to see who performs better and more consistently over time.
LikeLike
Because as fans we can simply change our attitude and magically a pair of shut-down center backs will appear? We haven’t had the type of consistent center back play (or left back for that matter) you’re talking about since Gooch and Bocanegra (maybe). Brooks and Cameron in the Copa America was probably about as close as we’ve had. I’m willing to give Brooks his occasional lapse if he can keep improving and nobody better magically shows up. Again, who would you put on the list that isn’t there?
LikeLike
@Imperative, And in regards to Yedlin, I think you’re flat wrong. I noticed a major improvement in his defending in this last pair of qualifiers compared to what we used to see from him. IMO, assuming those two games are the new norm and not an anomaly he has become the type of defender you’re wishing for.
LikeLike
I am one who does not like throwing young players on the trash heap for occassional past blunders. They still have futures ahead of them; learning from experience (and mistakes) is a significant component of striving to improve.
It is never certain which players will learn and improve and those that will not. That said, the player performing the best today is going to be the choice and it is hard to argue that there are significantly better players available. Unless you take the tack “There is this local kid who is only 17 and nobody ever gets past him” as your choice for a national team defender of the future.
LikeLike
As discussed above, I don’t believe in absolutely “tossing” anyone, even the players in their 30s next cycle. Only retirees and refusals exit the pool. But at this stage in the rebuilding process, the known quantities should disappear, and players who will be O-30 should be set aside until absolutely needed. They should remain in the pool but I want to know what I don’t know rather than provide yet another chance to the same set of people who cost us qualifying this time. Those two should remain in the pool but basically be in rotation with other prospects. Whoever plays best over time should win the spot. I don’t want to toss out the bath water and baby but I also don’t want to disavow what I already know and hand the position to the same people who just cost us. If they want their jobs they need to up their game and outplay what’s behind Door 2.
Half the problem with US Soccer is you go down the list and it’s 80% potential and only 20% proven performance. There are few proven players like Pulisic. There are too many Nagbes and Acostas and Altidores and such where it’s like they play well one night and then the next are a liability or disappear.
LikeLike
I don’t want to sound too disrespectful, but bringing in Tim Ream is a wasted opportunity to see either Robinson at LB or a younger MLS center back (Glad maybe?). Would also have liked to have seen Wright, maybe even Novakovich or Gall, just to get them an opportunity instead giving guys like Bedoya and even Sapong a run out. But, I suppose some veteran presence was needed.
LikeLike
Where’s Ramirez?
LikeLike
Mostly I like. There’s a few I dont (Bedoya, Ream) but Im thrilled it includes Sargent but he dropped the ball by not taking Carleton. He showed more at the U17 WC than Sargent and will be a big deal if given the chance. We know Bedoya, nothing to learn here. I like Rowe and he should be able to start if given a fair shot.
At least no Nagbe or Jozy daPunk. All in all, Im happier than I expected to be
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter we need to get rid of Apu as head of the US Soccer Federation first.
LikeLike
WAAAAAAAA? Is that you?
LikeLike
Kill yourself, racist fcuk
LikeLike
I like this roster. Lots of new faces with a few older/capped players for stability.
LikeLike
There’s a really strong rumor going around Mexican soccer about Jonathan Gonzalez finally giving up to his head coach’s pressure and he’s now considering playing for Mexico.
We shall see.
LikeLike
and the Mexican media you are referring to is… your own thoughts?
LikeLike
Some other people worth considering:
Steffen [except….I know…..]
Glad, Parker, Zimmerman, Chandler, EPB, Vincent, O’Neill.
Arriola, Green, Hyndman, Zelalem, Gonzalez, Gyau, Morales.
Johansson, Rubin, Boyd, Kiesewetter, Novakovich, Wooten.
As an aside I had forgotten Omar Salgado still plays soccer but he is just 24.
LikeLike
Roldan…
LikeLike
I keep hearing Roldan but he didn’t impress at Gold Cup and some of these kids on this Portugal roster will be gunning for that “6” job too. I think it’s a “need” position and he will probably get a call but he needs to blow our doors off when he gets in the jersey.
LikeLike
Would have called Hyndman over a few names here. If we want more guys pushing themselves to bigger leagues then we can’t punish them for not getting minutes right away.
LikeLike
I see it as a balancing act between playing time and form vs prestige of location. I would have called Hyndman on talent and pedigree but the idea that Big Club soccer is the end in itself is Klinsi-think. You also need to play, and play well.
LikeLike
A few new faces and names to get fans excited, but don’t stray from keeping the public pressure on the federation to make drastic changes. How soon we forget…
LikeLike
Exactly Old School, guys we need to keep our focus on reorganizing USSF and fixing the main problem which is USSF is not in control and instead MLS/SUM controls the USSF.
—
As for the call ups, I’m looking forward to seeing some of the youngsters play real international soccer against what should be a Portgual B team but still high quality. A few head scratchers for me though.
—
Sapong is 26/27, a MLS lifer, and just now broke double digit goals per season in MLS, I would have rather seen a younger players with a higher ceiling take his spot such as Haji Wright or others.
—
Bedoya, sure you want some vets buts I would have preferred to get Hyndman some playing time which possibly would give him a boost going into winter break loan options. Really hoping they don’t decide to give Bedoya the armband and start him too, would be wasting the games minutes to get different looks at CM pairing and how these CM youngsters play, ie like we wasted the GC.
—
Ream, same as Bedoya. Rather see EPB or Glad.
—
Villafana and/or Lichaj, why? VF was poor as hell vs TnT and all hex, there was a reason JK didn’t call him up apparently. Would much rather see Antonee Robinson at LB who actually has more minutes than Lichaj this year in the Championship all be it Lichaj is a RB but still, why not call in a starting LB from the Championship when LB is like a permanent black hole for our NT.
LikeLike
Out with the old, in with the new.
███████ ]▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ ▂
███████████████████]
◥⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙◤ Bradley, Altidore, Dempsey, Howard, Guzan, Wondo
LikeLike
Sooooo excited to see a “NO BRADLEY” midfield 😀
LikeLike
I do not expect this game to be much. It will look like a youth all-star team where every player is hoping to show off and a bit (maybe a lot) afraid of failure. I expect there will be limited combination play, a couple players will try to take on the world and a few will hide.
The only thing I think we will learn is if anyone can consistently support teammates to serve as outlet when they are in trouble. Like him or hate him, there does not seem to be a player other than Bradley who plays that role well.
LikeLike
Interesting roster and now a see what they have moment. Obviously, there’s the expected newcomers and the wonder why were they called in selections. It’s probably a mixture of wanting to see new faces and not all the players were available or agreements in place with clubs, hence no Pulisic and probably Gonzalez as he is integral to Monterrey, and this friendly is absolutely meaningless to clubs who want to protect their players. Definitely need a few veterans to keep it from being too unstable with lack of experience (Brooks, Yedlin, and cough, cough Bedoya/Ream). Hope to see a Brooks/Miazga partnership. Time to see what Sargent has with the big boys. Could be a fun game to watch, or a snorefest. Time to find out even if it has meaningless as it can be.
LikeLike
Ream being there is an absolute joke. He was perhaps our single-worst player across all his Hex appearances. Not int’l caliber, that has been proven time and again.
No major issues otherwise.
LikeLike
NO MAJOR ISSUES????? Ream, Bedoya, Agudelo, and Sapong??? SMH!
LikeLike
Call Yarbrough in.
LikeLike