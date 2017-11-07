SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT newcomer are you most excited to see against Portugal?

The U.S. Men’s National Team is in for several years of rebuilding from top to bottom, and that process begins in the very near future with a friendly against Portugal.

More than half of the USMNT’s 21-man roster for the November 14 match is made up of players under 24 years old, signaling a generational shift as the focus turns all the way to 2022. Several of those young players, such as DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks and Kellyn Acosta, have been in the fold for some time. Others, though, are new to the USMNT program and in for their first real taste of senior action.

In total, there are five players searching for their senior debut. Two of them, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jesse Gonzalez, have been in camp before. Carter-Vickers was called in late in 2016 but failed to make an appearance in qualifiers against Mexico and Costa Rica. Gonzalez, meanwhile, joined the U.S. for the Gold Cup this summer behind Tim Howard and Bill Hamid.

Carter-Vickers now figures to be one of the top centerback options, joining Brooks and Matt Miazga to lead the roster. Gonzalez, meanwhile, joins Hamid once again as part of a goalkeeper competition that includes fellow youngster Ethan Horvath.

Meanwhile, a trio of youngsters join USMNT camp for the first time. The list is headlined by midfielder Weston McKennie, who earned his first senior call-up after breaking through with the Schalke first team. Fellow midfielder Tyler Adams joins him after shining with the New York Red Bulls and the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team.

Finally, there’s the youngest of the bunch in Josh Sargent, who is riding high after featuring at both the U-17 and U-20 World Cups this year. The young striker is bound for Werder Bremen next year when he turns 18.

With that in mind, which new face are you most excited to see? What do you expect from the newcomers at camp?

