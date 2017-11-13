SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Megan Rapinoe

Many players put in strong performances in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s final match of the year, but Megan Rapinoe stood out the most.

The veteran capped off one of the better years of her career with a match that saw her play a crucial role in two of the three U.S. goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win against Canada. She collected an assist on Julie Ertz’s 11th-minute header, and provided the well-placed cross that led to Alex Morgan’s assist to Carli Lloyd’s 80th-minute tally.

Rapinoe spent her 90 minutes bothering the Canadian defense, connecting well with Kelley O’Hara behind her and Alex Morgan beside her. In addition to her assist. Rapinoe was simply not to be stopped on the night.

The performance proved to be a strong response to Thursday’s draw against Canada in Vancouver, with the U.S. team dominating this time around. Rapinoe’s play as a wide forward, a role she has excelled in all year, was a crucial part of that.

Rapinoe earned Woman of the Match honors ahead of Alex Morgan, who scored her seventh in seven games for the U.S. and grabbed an assist. Kelley O’Hara and Julie Ertz, whose defensive contributions were as important as their offensive efforts, also merited consideration.