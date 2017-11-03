This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Another big European rivalry stands out as a must-see match this weekend.
It’s Der Klassiker week in Germany as Christian Pulisic and a struggling Borussia Dortmund look to get back on track when they welcome in arch rivals, and current German leaders, Bayern Munich. That massive match highlights yet another jam packed weekend of televised soccer here in the United States.
England has a a pair big time matches to check out as well. You can wake up on Sunday morning to check out Arsenal taking on Manchester City followed by Chelsea hosting Manchester United.
The FA Cup welcomes professional clubs to the competition this week, so tune in to that if you love seeing scrappy English semi-pros take on lower league foes.
Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV and streaming this weekend:
FRIDAY
LA LIGA
4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Getafe
german BUNDESLIGA
3:30 p.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen
LIGUE 1
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Bordeaux
portuguese primeira liga
4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Setubal vs. Desportivo Aves
LIGA MX
9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Cruz Azul
11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Leon
english football league championship
3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham
english fa cup
4 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hyde United vs. MK Dons
german 2. bundesliga
1:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. Bochum
ascenso mx
10:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Potros UAEM
SATURDAY
english premier league
8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Stoke City vs. Leicester City
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. West Bromwich Albion
11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Burnley
11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
1:30 p.m. – NBC – West Ham United vs. Liverpool
la liga
8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs. Leganes
11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Atletico Madrid
1:30 p.m – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo Alaves vs. Espanyol
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Sevilla
german bundesliga
10:30 a.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Hannover 96
10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hamburg SV vs. VfB Stuttgart
10:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – FC Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Freiburg vs. Schalke 04
10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz
1:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
italian serie a
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Crotone
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Sampdoria
ligue 1
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Guingamp
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. SC Amiens
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Toulouse
portuguese primeira liga
4:30 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Belenenses
liga mx
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Monterey
9:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Querétaro
11 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Puebla
11:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas
english football league championship
11 a.m. – ESPN3 – Aston Villa vs. Sheffield Wednesday
1:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Brentford vs. Leeds Untited
english fa cup
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – SL Aquaforce vs. Mansfield Town
11 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Luton Town vs. Portsmouth
11 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Boreham Wood vs. Blackpool
german 2. bundesliga
8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Darmstadt 98
8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli
ascenso mx
11 a.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Atletico San Luis
turkish super league
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs. Trabzonspor
USL playoffs
7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City vs. New York Red Bulls II
8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Swope Park Rangers vs. OKC Energy FC
SUNDAY
english premier league
7 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Arsenal
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Manchester United
11:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Watford
mls cup playoffs
3 p.m. – ESPN – Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls
5 p.m. – ESPN – New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew
7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Girona
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Athletic Bilbao
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Eibar
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Malaga
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. TSG Hoffenheim
12 p.m. – FS2 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. Torino
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Benevento
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Napoli
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. AS Roma
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lazio vs. Udinese
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Hellas Verona
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. SPAL
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. AC Milan
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Caen
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Lyonnais
portuguese primeira liga
11 a.m. – GolTV – Feirense vs. Maritimo
1 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Benfica
3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Sporting Braga
liga mx
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna
9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Necaxa
english football league championship
7:15 a.m. – ESPN3 – Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland
english fa cup
9 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Cambridge United vs. Sutton United
9 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dartford vs. Swindon Town
9 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Woking vs. Bury
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Heidenheim
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass -Holstein Kiel vs. Dynamo Dresden
swiss super league
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – FC Basel vs. Young Boys
nasl playoffs
5 p.m – beIN Sports – Miami FC vs. New York Cosmos
8 p.m. -beIN Sports – San Francisco Deltas vs. North Carolina FC
Comments