This Weekend's Soccer on TV

It’s a big rivalry week in Europe, with derbies in London, Rome and Madrid headlining an action-packed weekend.

The action gets started bright and early on Saturday morning when Arsenal welcomes their North London enemy Tottenham Hotspur into the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are winless against Spurs since March of 2014. In the six showdowns since, Harry Kane and company have won two and settled for draws in the other four.

Italy has a big rivalry match as well. AS Roma and Lazio square off in the Derby della Capitale. Roma has only lost once to Lazio in Serie A play over the last four seasons, but that defeat came the last time these two played in April.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid plays its first game in Atletico Madrid’s brand new Wanda Metropolitano. This rivalry has been dominated by Real over the years. They’ve won all but one match since Atletico rejoined La Liga before the 2003-04 season.

That’s not all the action on TV this weekend, though. The Liga MX Apertura season closes this weekend with several playoff spots still up for grabs. Paris Saint-Germain takes on Nantes to get the French slate started on Saturday, and Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund travel to Stuttgart looking to get out of their recent slump.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend:

Friday

La liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Real Sociedad

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. St. Etienne

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – SC Amiens vs. AS Monaco

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Lobos BUAP

10 p.m, – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Pachuca

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Akhisar Belediyespor

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Preston North End vs. Bolton Wanderers

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Sandhausen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Eintracht Braunschweig

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Alaves

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Leganes vs. Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. FC Koln

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Wolfsburg vs. SC Freiburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

italian serie a

12 p.m. – beIN Sports -AS Roma vs. Lazio

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. AC Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Troyes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Stade Rennes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Metz

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Veracruz

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Pumas UNAM

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Morelia

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Reading vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Fulham vs. Derby County

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Union Berlin

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Holstein Kiel

Sunday

english premier league

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs. West Ham United

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Malaga vs. Deportivo La Coruna

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Levante

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal

german bundesliga

9:30 p.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 vs. Hamburg SV

12 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hannover 96

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Genoa

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sampdoria vs. Juventus

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Chiveo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Atalanta

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Nice

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Club Tijuana

7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Club America

brazilian serie a

2 p.m. – GolTV – Flamengo vs. Corinthians

english football league championship

8:15 a.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Jahn Regensburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

swiss super league

10 a.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Young Boys vs. Zurich

Uruguayan primera division

5 p.m. – GolTV – Penarol vs. Plaza Colonia