This Weekend's Soccer on TV

It’s a big rivalry week in Europe, with derbies in London, Rome and Madrid headlining an action-packed weekend.
The action gets started bright and early on Saturday morning when Arsenal welcomes their North London enemy Tottenham Hotspur into the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are winless against Spurs since March of 2014. In the six showdowns since, Harry Kane and company have won two and settled for draws in the other four.
Italy has a big rivalry match as well. AS Roma and Lazio square off in the Derby della Capitale. Roma has only lost once to Lazio in Serie A play over the last four seasons, but that defeat came the last time these two played in April.
Over in Spain, Real Madrid plays its first game in Atletico Madrid’s brand new Wanda Metropolitano. This rivalry has been dominated by Real over the years. They’ve won all but one match since Atletico rejoined La Liga before the 2003-04 season.
That’s not all the action on TV this weekend, though. The Liga MX Apertura season closes this weekend with several playoff spots still up for grabs. Paris Saint-Germain takes on Nantes to get the French slate started on Saturday, and Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund travel to Stuttgart looking to get out of their recent slump.
Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend:
Friday
La liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Real Sociedad
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund
ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. St. Etienne
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – SC Amiens vs. AS Monaco
liga mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Lobos BUAP
10 p.m, – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Pachuca
turkish super league
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
english football league championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Preston North End vs. Bolton Wanderers
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Sandhausen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Eintracht Braunschweig
Saturday
english premier league
7:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Manchester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Swansea City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs. Southampton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Alaves
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Leganes vs. Barcelona
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. FC Koln
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Wolfsburg vs. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
italian serie a
12 p.m. – beIN Sports -AS Roma vs. Lazio
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. AC Milan
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nantes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Troyes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Stade Rennes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Metz
liga mx
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Veracruz
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Pumas UNAM
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL
8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Morelia
english football league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Reading vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Fulham vs. Derby County
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Union Berlin
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Holstein Kiel
Sunday
english premier league
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs. West Ham United
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Malaga vs. Deportivo La Coruna
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Valencia
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Levante
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal
german bundesliga
9:30 p.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 vs. Hamburg SV
12 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hannover 96
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Genoa
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sampdoria vs. Juventus
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Chiveo Verona
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Cagliari
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Atalanta
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Nice
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille
liga mx
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Club Tijuana
7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Club America
brazilian serie a
2 p.m. – GolTV – Flamengo vs. Corinthians
english football league championship
8:15 a.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Jahn Regensburg
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
swiss super league
10 a.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Young Boys vs. Zurich
Uruguayan primera division
5 p.m. – GolTV – Penarol vs. Plaza Colonia
Comments