This Weekend's Soccer on TV

France takes center stage in what’s another busy week of soccer on your television.
Fresh off thumping Celtic in the Champions League, Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain face their toughest test in France to date. The French leaders travel south to face AS Monaco on Sunday, the defending Ligue 1 champions, in a match that will put their unbeaten record to the test.
England has a big match of its own as well on Sunday. Liverpool hosts Chelsea in a battle of teams with eyes on the top four of the Premier League.
Over in Spain, Real Madrid welcomes Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu, and leaders Barcelona face a shockingly competitive Valencia side.
Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic may return to action for Dortmund as they try to end their recent woes by playing Schalke at home on Saturday, the Liga MX quarterfinals play out their second legs, and AS Roma faces a tough road test in Genoa.
Here’s the full lineup of televised soccer for this post-Thanksgiving weekend.
Friday
English premier league
3 p.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Leicester City
la liga
3 p.m. – beiN SPorts – Celta Vigo vs. Leganes
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hannover 96 vs. VfB Stuttgart
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – St. Etienne vs. Strasbourg
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Darmstadt 98
Saturday
english premier league
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester Untied vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – CNBC – Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs. Chelsea
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Eibar
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Malaga
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Girona
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Atletico Madrid
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m, – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Freiburg vs. Mainz
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich
italian serie a
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Sampdoria
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. SPAL
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cagliari vs. Inter Milan
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Nantes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Bordeaux
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Lille
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. Angers
liga mx
8 p.m, – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Leon
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Toluca
english football league championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Barnsley vs. Leeds United
10 a.m, – ESPN3 – Norwich City vs. Preston North End
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield United vs. Birmingham City
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Nurnberg
7 a.m. – Holstein Kiel vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
swiss super league
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Luzern vs. FC Basel
turkish super league
11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Alanyspor
uruguayan primera division
3 p,m. – GolTV – Cerro vs. Penarol
Sunday
english premier league
8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Everton
9 a.m. – CNBC – Burnley vs. Arsenal
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Athletic Bilbao
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Sevilla
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Barcelona
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hamburg SV vs. TSG Hoffenheim
12 p.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. Hertha Berlin
italian serie a
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Genoa vs. AS Roma
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. Torino
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Napoli
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lazio vs. Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. Crotone
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Olympique Lyonnais
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Guingamp
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain
portuguese primeira liga
11 a,m. – GolTV – Maritimo vs. Estoril
1 p.m. – Pacos de Ferreira vs. Sporting CP
liga mx
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Atlas
9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Cruz Azul
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. FC St. Pauli
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass- FC Kaiserslautern vs. Arminia Bielefeld
swiss super league
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Zurich vs. Lausanne Sport
uruguayan premier division
3 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Defensor Sporting
