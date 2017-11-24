This Weekend's Soccer on TV

France takes center stage in what’s another busy week of soccer on your television.

Fresh off thumping Celtic in the Champions League, Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain face their toughest test in France to date. The French leaders travel south to face AS Monaco on Sunday, the defending Ligue 1 champions, in a match that will put their unbeaten record to the test.

England has a big match of its own as well on Sunday. Liverpool hosts Chelsea in a battle of teams with eyes on the top four of the Premier League.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid welcomes Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu, and leaders Barcelona face a shockingly competitive Valencia side.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic may return to action for Dortmund as they try to end their recent woes by playing Schalke at home on Saturday, the Liga MX quarterfinals play out their second legs, and AS Roma faces a tough road test in Genoa.

Here’s the full lineup of televised soccer for this post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday

English premier league

3 p.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Leicester City

la liga

3 p.m. – beiN SPorts – Celta Vigo vs. Leganes

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hannover 96 vs. VfB Stuttgart

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – St. Etienne vs. Strasbourg

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Darmstadt 98

Saturday

english premier league

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester Untied vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – CNBC – Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs. Chelsea

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Eibar

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Malaga

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Girona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Atletico Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m, – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Freiburg vs. Mainz

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Sampdoria

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. SPAL

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cagliari vs. Inter Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Bordeaux

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. Angers

liga mx

8 p.m, – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Leon

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Toluca

english football league championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Barnsley vs. Leeds United

10 a.m, – ESPN3 – Norwich City vs. Preston North End

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield United vs. Birmingham City

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Nurnberg

7 a.m. – Holstein Kiel vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

swiss super league

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Luzern vs. FC Basel

turkish super league

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Alanyspor

uruguayan primera division

3 p,m. – GolTV – Cerro vs. Penarol

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Everton

9 a.m. – CNBC – Burnley vs. Arsenal

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Athletic Bilbao

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hamburg SV vs. TSG Hoffenheim

12 p.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. Hertha Berlin

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Genoa vs. AS Roma

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. Torino

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Napoli

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lazio vs. Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. Crotone

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Olympique Lyonnais

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Guingamp

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

portuguese primeira liga

11 a,m. – GolTV – Maritimo vs. Estoril

1 p.m. – Pacos de Ferreira vs. Sporting CP

liga mx

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Atlas

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Cruz Azul

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. FC St. Pauli

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass- FC Kaiserslautern vs. Arminia Bielefeld

swiss super league

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Zurich vs. Lausanne Sport

uruguayan premier division

3 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Defensor Sporting