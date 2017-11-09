Thursday Kickoff: Dortmund eyeing winter signings, Paul Pogba returns to training and more

Borussia Dortmund’s struggles could force the club’s hand while one Manchester United star is nearing a return.

With the team currently struggling, Borussia Dortmund leadership says the club could make some big winter signings. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba is nearing a return as he reportedly began training with Manchester United’s reserves. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi says he did not have full confirmation of Neymar’s move to PSG until the final hours before the deal went through. (REPORT)

Angel di Maria says he never lost hope that a deal with Barcelona would go through this summer following PSG’s move for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. (READ)

Sergio Aguero says he is open to leaving Manchester City when his current contract expires so he can make a return to Argentinian club Independiente. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard says it is his “dream” to play for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in signing Julian Draxler to replace Franck Ribery. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Remi Garde is ready for a new challenge with the Montreal Impact. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the biggest needs for each MLS team that missed the playoffs. (READ)

Julian Gressel earned honors as SBI MLS Rookie of the Year. (READ)

The Nashville Metro Council approved funding for an MLS stadium. (READ)