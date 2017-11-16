Thursday Kickoff: Italy after 'big name' coach, pressure on Dortmund and more

After their World Cup failure, Italy is reportedly looking to make a splash.

Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio says he is looking to hire a “big name” successor to Gian Piero Ventura after Italy failed to make the World Cup. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz says he feels increased pressure at the club following a poor run of form. (REPORT)

AC Milan is reportedly interested in signing Willian. (REPORT)

La Liga is set to implement VAR for the 2018-19 season. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Santi Cazorla’s recent injury is “the worst injury I have known”. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly preparing another offer for Watford manager Marco Silva. (REPORT)

Martin O’Neill hinted that he’d be happy to stay on as Ireland manager despite missing the World Cup. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Clint Dempsey has reportedly signed a one-year deal to remain with the Seattle Sounders. (READ)

Jozy Altidore’s suspension was upheld by an independent panel. (READ)

The proposed World Cup reject tournament makes little sense. (READ)

A breakdown of the big takeaways from Tuesday’s USMNT draw. (READ)

The San Francisco Deltas folded just days after winning the NASL final. (READ)