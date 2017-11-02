Thursday Kickoff: Philippe Coutinho pushing for January move, Cristiano Ronaldo contract and more

One of the summer’s big transfer rumors is heating up again while one of the game’s big stars is content with his current contract.

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set to push for a Barcelona move in January. (REPORT)

Coutinho is set to miss Liverpool’s upcoming game against West Ham while Georginio Wijnaldum is doubtful. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo says he isn’t seeking a new and improved contract to match Neymar’s pay raise at PSG. (REPORT)

In-demand Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is reportedly most interested in moving to Barcelona. (REPORT)

After limping off with a hamstring injury, Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is set for a scan in the coming days. (REPORT)

Wolfsburg is interested in making a permanent move for current Liverpool loanee Divock Origi. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

