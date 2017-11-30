Thursday Kickoff: Real Madrid sets de Gea deadline, Gremio wins Copa Libertadores and more

With the January transfer window looming, Real Madrid headlines Thursday’s news.

Real Madrid has reportedly set a deadline on signing goalkeeper David de Gea as the club will move on from the Manchester United star after this coming summer. (REPORT)

Real also has reportedly registered interest in Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. (REPORT)

Gremio topped Lanus to win the Copa Libertadores. (REPORT)

Lanus defender Jose Luis Gomez is considering retirement after a mistake leading to a goal in the club’s Copa Libertadores loss to Gremio. (REPORT)

Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s match against Manchester United with a groin injury. (REPORT)

Tottenham is reportedly interested in a move for Miguel Lanzini. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

A Jozy Altidore goal sent TFC to a second consecutive MLS Cup Final. (READ)

Columbus has reportedly offered two sites for a new Crew stadium. (READ)

MLS named Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento as the four finalists for expansion. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the four MLS expansion finalists. (READ)

Atlanta United has signed Greg Garza to a multi-year deal. (READ)

A look at the state of the eight cities left out of the current expansion race. (READ)

