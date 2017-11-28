Tim Leiweke: 'I have my fears' on if MLS Miami comes together

Tim Leiweke has been aiding David Beckham’s push for an MLS team in Miami, but the longtime executive admitted there is still some doubt surrounding the project.

Leiweke joined up with Beckham’s group in 2015 in an advisory role and has helped aid negotiations between the ownership team and the city of Miami. Those negotiations have been back and forth, to say the least, but, by and large, little progress has been made to confirm a team in Miami.

Largely, conversations have centered around the club’s stadium deal and acquiring surrounding lands, with MLS comissioner Don Garber saying this summer that he was “confident” a deal would get done. However, Leiweke, a former executive with Toronto FC, isn’t fully sure.

“I’m helping any way I can with David,” Leiweke told the Toronto Sun. “I hope it gets done, but it’s not done. I have my fears as to whether it’s going to get done because things like this that drag on this long that’s always tough on a process. But for David I hope he lands somewhere.”

MLS is officially set to announce two more expansion teams this winter, with Sacramento, Cincinnati and Nashville expected to be among the favorites to be awarded a team. Meanwhile, LAFC is set to enter the league for the 2018 season, pushing the number of teams up to 23.

Miami has long been viewed as the most likely team No. 24, and Leiweke hopes that’s ultimately the case.

“It would be unfortunate for the league to not honor the job he did and the decision he made,” Leiweke told the Sun. “His best work would still be ahead of us if we could figure out a way to get him involved with a franchise.

“But our company has a lot of different projects. I haven’t spent a lot of time on Miami lately so I’m not sure if that gets done. I hope it does for David’s sake.”