Timothy Weah chosen as part of select PSG youngsters to train with Brazil National Team

A young American star was gifted a unique opportunity on Monday.

American youth international Timothy Weah was one of a select few Paris Saint-Germain players that trained with the Brazil National Team ahead of their friendlies against Japan and England.

Weah was joined by PSG reserves Colin Dagda and Claudio Gomes as well as two players from the under-19 team, Moussa Sissako and Loïc Mbe Soh.

The five young Parisians took the pitch to fill in for Brazilian players who had not yet arrived in camp due to club obligations.

The Brazil squad features four PSG players, Neymar chief amongst them. The star forward, along with Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, and Marquinhos reportedly assisted Weah and the other youngsters throughout the session, which featured eight-on-eight and seven-on-seven drills.

Weah, who was a stand out performer in the U.S. U-17 National Team’s run to the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup, was not named to the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for their upcoming friendly against Portugal.