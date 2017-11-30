Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew: Your Running Commentary

The MLS Conference Final second legs get underway on Wednesday with a pair of Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

Tonight’s action comes from BMO Field as defending Eastern Conference champs Toronto FC welcome the Columbus Crew to town. The sides played out a 0-0 draw at Mafpre Stadium last Tuesday, with the Crew having the majority of the attacking efforts towards goal. Gregg Berhalter’s side will look to take out another of the big boys this postseason, after eliminating Atlanta and NYCFC so far.

Greg Vanney’s side sees both Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore back tonight after both missed the first leg due to suspension. In their only other meeting at BMO Field this season, Toronto pummeled the Crew 5-0 thanks to superb performances from multiple players.

Kickoff for this one is at 7:30 p.m. and you can catch it on Fox Sports 1.

If you will be watching tonight’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.