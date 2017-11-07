Tuesday Kickoff: Arsenal eyes Keylor Navas, Everton after Diego Simeone and more

English coaching searches headline the news while one Premier League club could be eyeing a CONCACAF star.

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing Keylor Navas as Petr Cech’s replacement. (REPORT)

Everton’s ownership reportedly wants to bring in Diego Simeone as club manager following the firing of Ronald Koeman. (REPORT)

Sam Allardyce says he has not been in contact with Everton over the job. (REPORT)

West Ham officially appointed David Moyes as manager. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville is interested in the Sunderland job. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are nearing a return from injury. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says he will begin listening to Lothar Matthaus’ transfer ideas. (REPORT)

Brazilian legend Ronaldo could be set to return to a role with Corinthians. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Christian Pulisic will reportedly remain with Borussia Dortmund during the international break. (READ)

Ethan Horvath was benched as Club Brugge opened up the club’s goalkeeping competition. (READ)

Kyle Martino has joined the race for U.S. Soccer’s presidency. (READ)

Toronto FC is in a precarious position following a halftime brawl. (READ)

The Portland Timbers were left to wonder “what if” after injuries derailed the club’s postseason push. (READ)

The Houston Dynamo cited their mentality as a key reason they’re heading to the Western Conference finals. (READ)

Despite an NYCFC comeback, the Columbus Crew dug deep to hold on to their first leg lead. (READ)

That first leg deficit loomed large for NYCFC, who suffered an early elimination for the second straight year. (READ)