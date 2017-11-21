Tuesday Kickoff: Aubameyang set to return, Barcelona after 'finishing touch' and more

While one star returns to his team’s lineup, Barcelona looks ahead to adding a new star of their own.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to the Dortmund lineup following a suspension for disciplinary issues. (REPORT)

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu says the club probably needs to add a “finishing touch” via a January signing. (REPORT)

FIFA has issued lifetime bans to Richard Lai of Guam, Julio Rocha of Nicaragua and Rafael Esquivel of Venezuela for accepting bribes. (REPORT)

New Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat says issues with former boss Thomas Tuchel led to his departure from Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Frank Lampard says he believes Premier League clubs are set for a return to prominence in Champions League play after a few poor seasons. (REPORT)

Boca Juniors forward Dario Benedetto is set to miss an extended period after tearing his ACL. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Levante’s coach was full of praise for Shaq Moore following the fullback’s La Liga debut. (READ)

Orlando City heads into the offseason with plenty of room for improvement. (READ)

Greg Vanney earned honors as SBI MLS Coach of the Year. (READ)

Nemanja Nikolic was recognized as SBI MLS Newcomer of the Year. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez leads a small group of Americans bound for the Liga MX postseason. (READ)

Marcus Rashford says Tim Howard was his childhood idol. (READ)