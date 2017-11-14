Tuesday Kickoff: Sweden boss dismisses talk of Zlatan return, Italy stars retire and more

Italy’s loss to Sweden has carried major ramifications for both sides.

Sweden boss Janne Andersson dismissed questions regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to the team after qualifying for the World Cup. (REPORT)

Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli have joined Gianluigi Buffon in retiring from the Italian national team following Monday’s defeat. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he could be tempted by a job managing at the international level. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez has asked to leave Colombia duty early to return to Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne underwent back surgery that will keep him out until the new year. (REPORT)

Mats Hummels refused to comment on reports linking his former manager, Thomas Tuchel, to the Bayern Munich job while adding that he is “torn” over the possibility of playing under Julian Nagelsmann. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

