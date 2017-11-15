U.S. Soccer announces 2017 Nike International Friendlies

While the yearly schedule is over for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, things are set to keep moving on the youth level.

The 2017 Men’s and Women’s Nike International Friendlies and U.S. Soccer Development Academy Winter Showcase will take place between Nov. 29 and December 11 and will feature top youth teams from around the globe. A total of six double headers will be played at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

This is the 15th year of the Nike Men’s International Friendlies, which will run from November 29 to December 3. The USA will be joined by Brazil, the Netherlands, and England. It features boys born in the year 2002 or later looking to make their country’s squad for the 2019 U-17 World Cup.

Here’s the full schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Brazil vs. Netherlands, 3:30 p.m. ET

USA vs. England, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 1

England vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m. ET

USA vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3

Netherlands vs. England, 1:30 p.m. ET

USA vs. Brazil, 5 p.m. ET

The first ever Women’s Nike International Friendlies begin on Dec. 7 and runs to Dec. 11. The USA, Brazil, England, and Finland will send their U-20 sides to the event, in preparation for the upcoming U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Here’s the full rundown of women’s matches:

Thursday, Dec. 7

Brazil vs. Finland, 3 p.m. ET

USA vs. England, 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 9

England vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET

USA vs. Finland, 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 11

Finland vs. England, 3 p.m. ET

USA vs. Brazil, 6:30 p.m. ET

Alongside the international events, Nike will also host matches youth friendlies featuring boys and girls development academy clubs from around the country.

Many great players have played in this tournament in the past. Including Americans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley. Brazilians Neymar and Marcelo also appeared here once upon a time.