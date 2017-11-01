U.S. Soccer VP Carlos Cordeiro set to run for federation presidency

Carlos Codeiro has thrown his named into the hat when it comes to U.S. Soccer’s presidency.
The U.S. Soccer vice president announced on Wednesday that he will enter the election for the federation’s presidency. Cordeiro, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, is a longtime colleague of current president Sunil Gulati, who is up for reelection in February.
Cordeiro joined U.S. Soccer in 2007 as an Independent Director while also serving as Vice Chair of U.S. Soccer’s World Cup Bid Committee from 2008-10. Additionally, Cordeiro has served as U.S. Soccer Treasurer since 2008 and chaired U.S. Soccer’s budget committee since 2011.
By joining the race, Cordeiro becomes a candidate alongside Gulati, who is seeking re-election once again after initially being named president in 2006. Gulati has not yet stated that he will officially run, but has already reached out to executives for support in the upcoming election.
In addition, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Eric Wynalda and Boston attorney Steven Gans are set to join the race for the job.
Read his platform. Other than a jab at Gulati that seems to indicate Gulati is confusing the role of president with the role of CEO, the rest is pretty much mealy-mouthed generalizations.
I’m increasingly with Joe Dirt that the key issues facing us are probably divesting SUM from the USSF, and of course, my own personal bugaboo, the direct frontal assault on pay-for-play. In particular the Federation needs to start standing up to and de-certifying the worst offenders among the pay-for-play youth clubs, and going after their field space, because a lot of these same pay-for-play clubs conquer public field space like they’re waging a military campaign and then slam it in the faces of everyone else. The USSF needs to reconquer public parks for, you know, the public, and it’ll be amazing how far that simple step goes in a opening the youth soccer pyramid up again. Saw none of that in there; this guy’s an insider.
