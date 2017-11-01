U.S. Soccer VP Carlos Cordeiro set to run for federation presidency

Carlos Codeiro has thrown his named into the hat when it comes to U.S. Soccer’s presidency.

The U.S. Soccer vice president announced on Wednesday that he will enter the election for the federation’s presidency. Cordeiro, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, is a longtime colleague of current president Sunil Gulati, who is up for reelection in February.

I invite you to read more about my platform #Mission2627 pic.twitter.com/qTPTbY9XZb — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) November 1, 2017

Together, we can deliver the future that @ussoccer aspires to reach: pic.twitter.com/vkDRS5owge — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) November 1, 2017

Cordeiro joined U.S. Soccer in 2007 as an Independent Director while also serving as Vice Chair of U.S. Soccer’s World Cup Bid Committee from 2008-10. Additionally, Cordeiro has served as U.S. Soccer Treasurer since 2008 and chaired U.S. Soccer’s budget committee since 2011.

By joining the race, Cordeiro becomes a candidate alongside Gulati, who is seeking re-election once again after initially being named president in 2006. Gulati has not yet stated that he will officially run, but has already reached out to executives for support in the upcoming election.

In addition, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Eric Wynalda and Boston attorney Steven Gans are set to join the race for the job.