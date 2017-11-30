U.S. U-17s fall to England to open Nike International Friendlies

U.S. Under-17 National Team

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team’s first match of the Nike International Friendlies ended in defeat.

Following the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. is beginning a new cycle with the U-17 team, and that new group fell to England, 1-0, in a back-and-forth match in the first match of the Nike International Friendlies. The game’s lone goal came when England’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed in a corner from Benjamin Knight in the 79th minute of the 80-minute match.

Goalkeeper Damien Las, a product of the Chicago Fire academy, was the big star for the U.S. in the match, as he made seven saves throughout the defeat.

The U.S. now looks ahead to the second match of the competition, when they take on the Netherlands, who fell, 2-1, to Brazil, on Friday.

Check out highlights of the match below:

