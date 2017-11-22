UEFA Champions League Wednesday Preview: Juventus hosts Barcelona, Roma travels to Atletico, and more

Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League continues this week with several mouth-watering fixtures on display.

The premier match comes from Turin as Juventus hosts Barcelona in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals. Barcelona defeated the Old Lady 3-0 earlier this group-stage and is one of the in-form sides in all of Europe.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid faces Roma at home, while Celtic travel to Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United face a trip to Switzerland, while Sporting Lisbon welcomes Olympiakos to town.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s action:

JUVENTUS VS. BARCELONA (2:45 p.m., ESPN Deportes, Fox Sports 1)

Injuries of Note: Both sides come into this showdown pretty healthy with Gerard Pique coming back for Barcelona. Juventus are coming off a weekend loss against Sampdoria, but have plenty of firepower available offensively.

Key to the Game: Barcelona defeated Juventus earlier this group stage and will look to clinch top spot in Group D on Wednesday. The key for them will be to control the ball in midfield, while Juventus will look to test a stubborn back-line.

Player to Watch: Luis Suarez is coming off a brace at the weekend, and is showing signs of getting back to goalscoring form. With Lionel Messi already in top form, Suarez will look to help carry the load for Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

Quote: “Generally if you play well and do not concede then you have more chance of winning,” said Ernesto Valverde. “We will try to create chances to score and avoid that the opposition has them. It will be a battle of styles, they will try to have the ball at home and our idea is to get a result through our play.”

ATLETICO MADRID VS. AS ROMA (2:45 p.m., Facebook Live, ESPN3 )

Injuries of Note: Atletico defender Stefan Savic is the only absentee for Diego Simeone’s side in this home clash. Roma will be monitoring midfielder Radja Nainggolan who played through a minor injury at the weekend.

Key to the Game: Both teams have been strong defensively this season, and will need to try to limit top strikers for each side. Atletico will look to dominate possession, while Roma will look to hit on the counter.

Player to Watch: Bosnian international Edin Dzeko has 10 goals this season for Roma, but has not scored in his last six fixtures. Roma will need to get the most of him for a chance at a win tonight.

Quote:” I think that they are going through a difficult period, which has happened to Real Madrid and Barcelona too. But it would be wrong to write off Atlético just yet, to under-estimated their quality or the great ability of Diego Simeone,” said Roma director Ramon Rodriguez.

OTHER MATCHES:

CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica (12:00 p.m., ESPN3, Fox Sports Match Pass)

FK Qarabag vs. Chelsea (12:00 p.m., ESPN3, Fox Sports 2)

FC Basel vs. Manchester United (2:45 p.m., Fox Sports 2)

Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich (2:45 p.m., ESPN3, Fox Soccer Match Pass)

PSG vs. Celtic (2:45 p.m., ESPN3, Fox Soccer Match Pass)

Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiakos (2:45 p.m., ESPN3, Fox Soccer Match Pass)