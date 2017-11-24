USMNT up to 24th in latest FIFA rankings

Despite not qualifying for the World Cup and only playing a low-stakes friendly against Portugal, the U.S. Men’s National Team is on the rise through the FIFA ranks once again,

The USMNT climbed three spots up to 24th in the world in the latest batch of FIFA Rankings released on Thursday. That has them second overall in the CONCACAF region, behind only Mexico at 16, where they also were last rankings period. Costa Rica fell behind them, down four places to 26th.

Jamaica is the next best CONCACAF nation all the way down int 54th, while World Cup qualified Panama is 56th.

Elsewhere in the world, the top five remain unchanged with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, and Belgium making up the planet’s elite. Spain rose two spots to sixth, Poland fell a place to seventh, and Switzerland moves into the top ten climbing three spots to eighth place.

Here is the full top ten:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Spain

7. Poland

8. Switzerland

9. France

10. Chile