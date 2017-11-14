USMNT vs. Portugal: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to close the 2017 campaign by beginning a new era.

Roughly a month after seeing World Cup dreams dashed, a very new-look USMNT squad is set to face Portugal in the final game of the 2017 season. The squad is a young one, and the starting lineup features young faces like Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Matt Miazga and Ethan Horvath.

Go time in Portugal. Introducing your final #USMNT starting XI for 2017. Lineup notes » https://t.co/xFzwHdG4xN pic.twitter.com/UXyGXDIqbr — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 14, 2017

After being out of the picture for the World Cup qualifying push, Danny Williams returns to the field as captain, and is joined by veterans like DeANdre Yedlin, John Brooks, Eric Lichaj and Kellyn Acosta. C.J. Sapong and Juan Agudelo start up top with young star Josh Sargent waiting in the wings alongside Dom Dwyer.

