USWNT held to a draw against Canada

The U.S. Women’s National Team was held to a draw against Canada in an entertaining affair at BC Place that ended 1-1.
Alex Morgan continued on her scoring run, tallying her team’s lone goal in the 31st minute. The forward received the ball from Casey Short with her head at the edge of the penalty area and then proceeded to get away from a huddle of defenders to score from close range for the game’s first goal.
While the score favored the U.S., the first half was dominated by Canada, who fielded an attack-minded side with a healthy mix of veterans and talented young players. They took the game to the world champions with a press that easily got through the defense.
In the second half, the home side was able to add a goal to their efforts, courtesy of Adriana Leon in the 57th minute. Captain Christine Sinclair was able to find Leon in a messy penalty area, and the midfielder managed to score from close range.
The battle intensified from that point, when U.S. head coach Jill Ellis elected to put in attacking options Carli Lloyd and Andi Sullivan following Canada’s equalizer. Regardless, the U.S. were still chasing the game, though both sides managed to find a close opportunity or two to record a winner.
In the end, another goal was not to be found, and the rivals finished with a goal apiece. The result means the U.S. has not lost in their last seven matches, and continues their unbeaten run over Canada, with the Canadians’ last victory coming in 2001. The two sides meet again on Sunday at Avaya Stadium.
Considering the number of new players being used, and the number of Olympic faces totally
missing from the U. S. Roster, this wasn’t a bad outcome vs the #6 team in the world. Canada was simply a little more aggressive (hungry) and it showed for the full 90 minutes.
Sunday’s match could be a different story. I know the U. S. would not want to lose vs Canada, so look for some different line-up combinations, right from the start.
Ehh, if this is to be looked at as an audition for certain players it was pretty bad. Dahlkemper looks like Tim Ream 2.0. Midfield mostly non-existent. Turnovers and hoofed passes to nobody galore. Canada’s goal rarely threatened. Only real created chance not off a scramble was Pinoe’s shot off the post. Morgan’s goal came from a fortunate turf-bounce that caught Canada’s defender OOP.
Not a good sign when Canada has the offensive advantage in a game where they were also missing some key players, and outside of keeping the play alive on their goal, Sinclair was invisible.
