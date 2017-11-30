Ventura Alvarado makes move to Necaxa

Ventura Alvarado is making a move to a familiar club.

Necaxa announced on Wednesday that the club has signed the American defender, who moves to the team from Santos Laguna. Alvarado previously featured for the club on loan in the Mexican second division during his time at Club America.

“Club Santos Laguna and Club Necaxa have agreed to the permanent transfer of defender Ventura Alvarado,” Santos Laguna said in a release. “The club is grateful for the dedication and commitment shown by Ventura during his time with us, and we wish him the very best in this next stage of his professional career.”

¡Le damos la bienvenida a @Ventuzzz, quien se suma al Club, para enfrentar el torneo #CL2018! 💪 ¡Venga Ventura, a darlo todo por los #RayosDeCorazón! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0pBY5BOMhu — Club Necaxa ⚡ (@ClubNecaxa) November 28, 2017

Alvarado will now be in search for more playing time after starting just five league matches over the past year.