Wake Forest, Indiana highlight 2017 College Cup bracket

The NCAA regular season and conference tournaments have come to a close and we are left with 48 teams competing for the national championship this fall.

The first round of the 2017 Men’s College Cup kicks off on Thursday. The top 16 seeded schools will have a bye for this stage, as they await the winners of the opening slate.

Who will win the 2017 NCAA Men's College Cup? The championship journey begins now! https://t.co/kyTcmCaw03 pic.twitter.com/DgzyjJbYIJ — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 13, 2017

Thanks to their 18-1-1 record, Wake Forest earns the top seed in this year’s field. The Demon Deacons are looking to avenge their loss in last year’s final to back-to-back champions Stanford. They will take on the winner of Thursday’s clash between William & Mary and Columbia.

Indiana is in the two spot and they will host either Old Dominion or North Carolina State over the weekend.

Rounding out the top five are North Carolina, Louisville, and Akron. The rest of the first round byes belong to Duke, Michigan State, Clemson, Stanford, Western Michigan, Virginia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgetown, Dartmouth, and Virginia Commonwealth.

The College Cup Final will be held on Dec. 8 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Here’s a full rundown of all the first round matches to be played on Thursday:

William & Mary vs. Columbia

Butler vs. Lipscomb

Pacific vs. Cal State Fullerton

Coastal Carolina vs. Mercer

Washington vs. Seattle University

Wisconsin vs. Illinois-Chicago

UMass vs. Colgate

Cal vs. San Francisco

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Presbyterian

SMU vs. Central Arkansas

Fordham vs. St. Francis (Brooklyn)

Florida International University vs. Omaha

Virginia Tech vs. Air Force

Maryland vs. Albany

New Hampshire vs. Fairfield

Old Dominion vs. North Carolina State