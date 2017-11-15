Wednesday Kickoff: Atletico confident of Griezmann stay, Juventus eyes midfielders and more

Despite rumors linking the club’s star forward to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid is confident they can hold on.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says he believes Antoine Griezmann will remain with the club. (REPORT)

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta confirmed that the club is interested in Leon Goretzka and Emre Can. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski says Bayern Munich should sign a young, hungry striker to serve as his backup. (REPORT)

Although the midfielder’s contract is set to expire this summer, Manchester United reportedly won’t sell Marouane Fellaini in January. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly looking to hire Borussia Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat. (REPORT)

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of contention for the Everton job. (REPORT)

Mark Wilmots has quit his job as Ivory Coast head coach after missing the World Cup. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Weston McKennie scored to lead the USMNT to a 1-1 draw with Portugal. (READ)

McKennie earned honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match. (READ)

U.S. Soccer is reportedly eyeing some big-name teams for a World Cup reject tournament next summer. (READ)

Bruce Arena says he would have bet that Matt Miazga and John Brooks would be the USMNT’s World Cup starters in Russia. (READ)

American midfielder Keaton Parks is training with Benfica’s first team. (READ)

Brad Friedel feels prepared for his head coaching start with the New England Revolution. (READ)