Wednesday Kickoff: Courtois not pushing for new deal, Arsenal after Goretzka and more

Chelsea’s goalkeeper will wait for a new contract while Arsenal is after a midfield star.

Thibualt Courtois says he is in no rush to finalize a new deal with Chelsea. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly hoping to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in January. (REPORT)

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. (REPORT)

Meanwhile, Sevilla is reportedly in pursuit of PSG midfielder Javier Pastore. (REPORT)

Ashley Young has reportedly extended his Manchester United contract until 2019. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes says the club will not rush back the injured Manuel Neuer. (REPORT)

Ange Postecoglou has stepped down as Australia boss. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

The Seattle Sounders picked up a dominant away win over the Houston Dynamo. (READ)

The Columbus Crew and Toronto FC played to a tepid scoreless draw. (READ)

Michael Bradley says Columbus has fallen behind the rest of MLS. (READ)

Christian Pulisic was left out of Borussia Dortmund’s loss to Tottenham due to injury. (READ)