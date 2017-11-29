Wednesday Kickoff: Everton reportedly hire Allardyce, Luiz linked to Real Madrid and more

A manager once linked to the U.S. Men’s National Team job is officially set for a Premier League gig.

Everton has reportedly agreed to a deal to hire Sam Allardyce as manager with former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare set to join his staff. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing David Luiz following the Brazilian’s fall down the Chelsea depth chart. (REPORT)

Alan Pardew has agreed to be come manager of West Brom. (REPORT)

Santi Cazorla has had his ninth surgery on his foot, further delaying his return. (REPORT)

Barcelona has targeted Willian as an alternative signing of the club fails to sign Philippe Coutinho. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in making a move for French midfielder Nabil Fekir. (REPORT)

Juventus has reportedly set signs on Portuguese international Gelson Martins. (REPORT)

