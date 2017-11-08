Wednesday Kickoff: Luis Suarez praises Philippe Coutinho, Mexico fined again and more

A former Liverpool teammate praised Philippe Coutinho while Mexico was hit with yet another fine by FIFA.

Following a summer full of rumors, Luis Suarez says that Philippe Coutinho would bring “a lot” to the current Barcelona team. (READ)

Mexico was once again issued a $10,000 fine by FIFA for “improper conduct among spectators (homophobic chants)”. (READ)

A specialist says Ousmane Dembele could return to the Barcelona lineup in time for the Dec. 23 Clasico. (READ)

Robert Lewandowski spoke out once again, reiterating his desire for Bayern Munich to sign more stars. (READ)

RB Leipzig has ruled out the possibility of allowing Naby Keita to join Liverpool in January. (READ)

Laurent Koscielny will retire from France following the World Cup. (READ)

TUESDAY REWIND

Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams headline the latest USMNT squad. (READ)

Opportunity calls for young USMNT stars in the Portugal friendly. (READ)

SBI asks which USMNT newcomer you’re most excited to see get involved. (READ)

The New England Revolution are set to name Brad Friedel as head coach. (READ)

Timothy Weah earned a unique opportunity to train with Brazil. (READ)