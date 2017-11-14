Weston McKennie scores as USMNT earns tie with Portugal

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s young guns got their first experience of senior action on Tuesday and it was one of the team’s youngest players that provided a goal in a solid performance in Portugal.
Weston McKennie scored a first half goal from the USMNT, but an Ethan Horvath blunder saw Portugal come back and earn a 1-1 draw at the Estádio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa.
Following a back-and-forth start, the U.S. broke through first by way of McKennie. The young midfielder latched on to a pass from C.J. Sapong and drove at the Portugal defense. After beating his defender, McKennie fired a shot past Beto on the near post, giving the USMNT a 1-0 lead.
That lead lasted just 10 minutes before a Horvath howler handed Portugal an equalizer. A cross in from Vitorino Antunes was mishandled by the USMNT goalkeeper in the 31st minute as the ball trickled through Horvath’s legs and in to level the score.
The U.S. turned on the pressure in the second half, creating several early chances. Tyler Adams forced a diving save from Beto just moments before McKennie saw his attempt smash off the crossbar. In the 72nd minute, Cameron Carter-Vickers nearly finished from close range but was taken out by Beto.
Overall, Beto finished with five saves to keep a fairly effective U.S. attack at bay.
The U.S. began the substitution phase with Lynden Gooch, Carter-Vickers, Bill Hamid and Jorge Villafana joining the fray as second half subs. Dom Dwyer eventually joined later in the second half, completing the substitutions.
Portugal created their own chances midway through the second half as Gonçalo Paciência smashed a shot off the crossbar. Hamid was forced into a save in the 77th minute, pushing an Antunes shot into the air before collecting the rebound.
The U.S. returns to action in January to kickstart the year with a match against Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Happy with result. CCV is a rhino, Miagza is another powerhouse with IQ, Gooch did find, & McKennie gave us hope.
“NOBODY CAN DO WHAT BRADLEY DOES IN THE MIDFIELD” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Our midfield was 100x better without him
Defense was stronger with AN ACTUAL DM ON THE FIELD!!!!!!!
Did you see the team without Bradley and Altidore on the team? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
McKennie is better than Bradley FOR THE USMNT
Danny Williams is WAY better than Bradley FOR THE USMNT
Acosta is better than Bradley…with McKennie and Wiiliams…FOR THE USMNT HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
LOOK HOW THE USMNT LOOKED IN MIDFIELD….WOW, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!
No Bradley and the USMNT has a DYNAMIC midfield 😀
No Altidore and the US looks deadly in attack 😀
the speed (SPEED, SPEED, SPEED!!!!), the possession, the hustle, THE USMNT ACTUALLY HAD A MIDFIELD, that ACTUALLY provided service up front……AND DANNY WILLIAMS AS THE LONE DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER!!!! 😀
How comfortable the backline was BECAUSE OF WILLIAMS / McKENNIE / ACOSTA….
How faster the team looked and recovered with Lichaj, Yedlin, Adams, Acosta and Mckennie, Williams….
How Danny Williams controlled the game, broke up plays and was part of the attack…..
HOW PHYSICAL THE TEAM LOOKED, fighting for every ball….
Who would have known Agudelo / Sapong was an excellent match with McKennie /Acosta/Williams
WOW…..WOW…..WOW…..WOW……
I’m not sure I’m getting what you’re saying, Bizzy. You need to be clearer and make sure to name names. No more of these coded messages.
to summarize it for you Two Cents the midfield is 100x better and more dynamic without Michael Bradley….and Danny Williams and Weston McKennie are light years better at their craft than Michael Bradley
Ohhh, got it. Thanks, Bizzy. haha
Bizzy, we’ve been saying it for a long time but no one here believes its possible to have a US midfield without MB. MB was great in his day but he couldn’t boss the TnT. Next year we’re going to see what we could have been had the right players and tactics/formations been called up and implemented.
For those MB lovers you’ve been wrong about MB since 2013/14. He had his day but his automatic spot didn’t allow us to experiment with other options who may have been better. We really never tried a mf pairing without MB. Willams, Morales, Klesjtan, Feilhaber, Nguyen, and now Mckennie were overlooked because the somehow didn’t complement MB. It was always, who best pairs with MB instead of which mf should be on the field.
No players not even captains should should get automatic spots. Ever.
The Portuguese did not expected a hard game like this,there are big hopes for USA in the
future it´s close of the year,and there are manny more good players that did not come.
I AM GLAD
We definitely looked very fast, and very technical. Honestly only bad luck and one keeper howler – and one REAL soft whistle that denied the US an earned goal – that kept us from winning the thing. We looked more athletic than Portugal, which is saying something.
Be kinda crazy what it might have looked like with Pulisic in there.
The real question is…why have we been dragging the greybeards when we had this waiting in the wings? As much as anything we’ve obviously had a clear failure in player promotion and development onto the senior team.
Amazing what hungry guys fighting for spots looked like, though. Way different than what we’ve seen and it without question puts guys like Altidore and Bradley under direct threat.
I know this was a no pressure game over all, but for these young men getting their first real chances, it was meaningful and therefore stressful and even for a guy like Danny Williams who wasn’t given a chance by Arena, to be thrown in with the young unproven guys, this had to be stressful, it really brings home how risk averse the USMNT coaching had become. This last cycle was all about playing not to lose and betting on our past when we should have been betting on our future. Oh, and I feel bad for Horvath, but he was probably no worse than Timmy Howard in the last games.
Its funny how a strong defensive midfield compliments and solidifies the defense…..lol 😀
Funny how much better the defensive midfield is when you put 3 DMs in it, really four as that’s Adams original role.
Glad we played well, a good result to end the season on. Right or wrong Bradley will be on the pitch in March if he wants to be.
I guess Horvath getting benched wasn’t US bias, he’s got a case of the yips.
Time to replace Michael Bradley’s nickname “MB90” with “Slow-mo Bradley”. I was one of his fans for a long time, but I realized after he came back to MLS (and injured his foot) that he lost a step or two. By 2014, I actually advocated for JJones to be the lock in the midfield and that we should be searching for a partner for him. But now any combination of Williams, Mckennie and Acosta are better that Slow-mo Bradely. I wonder if Klinsmann would have given Mckennie a chance in qualifying had he stayed on as manager.
Alternatively, we can just call Bradley “the Jogger” since that is what he excels at now.
Henceforth, he shall be dubbed, Sir Jogsalot
Anyone, remind me why MB had to play every minute of every meaningful game the past 10 years. Was he a world class player?
Why were Williams, Morales, and Klesjtan given little more than spot minutes to make a claim as opposed to Acosta or maybe who’ve been given multiple extended chances?
What would a cb pairing of Cameron and Miazga been able to do against TnT. Could have qualified?
Funny, how when you call in talent over experience you get results. It also helps to be playing in better leagues than MLS.
I’m not going to argue that Bradley’s time as a starter isn’t nearing an end, but its not his fault he was given the responsibility that was placed on three people today and asked to do it twice in four days. It’s not rocket science to figure out when you have three guys covering the same space that Bradley was asked to, that the three guys were better.
Morales played in 12 matches over a three-year time frame averaging 45 minutes per match. Do you know why that seems high because he never did anything in most of those matches? In two seasons in the Bundesliga he started just over half the matches for one of the worst teams in the league and he was far from the best player on his team.
I think everyone outside of Bruce Arena would have settled for Cameron and Besler.
Johnny, still cashing that mls check I see? I’ve been right since we hired BA it was a mistake. Called out his ridiculous call up all hex and hid favoritism for mls. We’ve had this argument since September call ups. I honestly wish you were right this whole time but over and over you’re wrong and I wish I didn’t or couldn’t say this but i told you so too.
Stop shilling for mls and add a original idea in a post beyond the talking head narratives.
We seem to be in pretty good shape at CM, CB, RB and Christian Pulisic, wherever he plays. We have big question marks everywhere else. Who is going to score goals? Who is going to stop goals? Neither of the keepers today inspired much confidence. We’re going to be stuck with another four years of Altidore and Wood because there’s nobody else.
