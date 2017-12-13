A look at players available in Wednesday's Waiver Draft

The MLS Waiver Draft is a notoriously dull affair, but its certainly worth keeping an eye on several potential selections heading into Wednesday’s event.
Last season’s Wavier Draft saw zero players selected while the 2015 edition saw just one name taken off the board. The Waiver Draft is made up of players who have been waived by their clubs but don’t meet the minimum years of service requirement for the Re-Entry Draft or Free Agency. As a result, the list of players is generally made up of younger players and international players new to MLS.
The order goes in reverse of last season’s finish with the LA Galaxy set to choose first while Toronto FC will pick 22nd. Rounding out the proceedings will be LAFC, who select 23rd.
Here’s the list of players eligible for the Draft:
- Jeffrey Otoo (Atlanta United)
- Joey Calistri (Chicago Fire)
- Matej Dekovic (Chicago Fire)
- John Goossens (Chicago Fire)
- Joao Meira (Chicago Fire)
- Josh Gatt (Colorado Rapids)
- Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids)
- Marshall Hollingsworth (Columbus Crew SC)
- Abuchi Obinwa (Columbus Crew SC)
- Rodrigo Saravia (Columbus Crew SC)
- Ben Swanson (Columbus Crew SC)
- Julian Buescher (D.C. United)
- Eric Klenofsky (D.C. United)
- Rob Vincent (D.C. United)
- Eduardo Cortes (FC Dallas)
- Luis Gonzalez (FC Dallas)
- Hernan Grana (FC Dallas)
- Calle Brown (Houston Dynamo)
- Jose Escalante (Houston Dynamo)
- Joe Holland (Houston Dynamo)
- Taylor Hunter (Houston Dynamo)
- Bradley Diallo (LA Galaxy)
- Clement Diop (LA Galaxy)
- Nathan Smith (LA Galaxy)
- Pele van Anholt (LA Galaxy)
- Jaime Villarreal (LA Galaxy)
- Justin Davis (Minnesota United)
- Ismaila Jome (Minnesota United)
- Kevin Venegas (Minnesota United)
- Josh Smith (New England Revolution)
- Miguel Camargo (New York City FC)
- Shannon Gomez (New York City FC)
- Andraz Struna (New York City FC)
- Brandon Allen (New York Red Bulls)
- Gideon Baah (New York Red Bulls)
- Arun Basuljevic (New York Red Bulls)
- Zeiko Lewis (New York Red Bulls)
- Dan Metzger (New York Red Bulls)
- Hadji Barry (Orlando City)
- Devron Garcia (Orlando City)
- Antonio Nocerino (Orlando City)
- Aaron Jones (Philadelphia Union)
- Oguchi Onyewu (Philadelphia Union)
- Ken Tribbett (Philadelphia Union)
- Giliano Wijnaldum (Philadelphia Union)
- Reagan Dunk (Real Salt Lake)
- Omar Holness (Real Salt Lake)
- Justin Schmidt (Real Salt Lake)
- Chris Schuler (Real Salt Lake)
- Ricardo Velazco (Real Salt Lake)
- Kip Colvey (San Jose Earthquakes)
- Lindo Mfeka (San Jose Earthquakes)
- Matheus Silva (San Jose Earthquakes)
- Cameron Iwasa (Sporting Kansas City)
- Cameron Porter (Sporting Kansas City)
- Brandon Aubrey (Toronto FC)
- Sergio Camargo (Toronto FC)
- Kyle Greig (Vancouver Whitecaps)
- Cole Seiler (Vancouver Whitecaps)
