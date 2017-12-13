A look at players available in Wednesday's Waiver Draft

The MLS Waiver Draft is a notoriously dull affair, but its certainly worth keeping an eye on several potential selections heading into Wednesday’s event.

Last season’s Wavier Draft saw zero players selected while the 2015 edition saw just one name taken off the board. The Waiver Draft is made up of players who have been waived by their clubs but don’t meet the minimum years of service requirement for the Re-Entry Draft or Free Agency. As a result, the list of players is generally made up of younger players and international players new to MLS.

The order goes in reverse of last season’s finish with the LA Galaxy set to choose first while Toronto FC will pick 22nd. Rounding out the proceedings will be LAFC, who select 23rd.

Here’s the list of players eligible for the Draft: