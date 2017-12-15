A look at the best available players in the MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 1

If you’re looking for offseason fireworks, the MLS Re-Entry Draft usually isn’t the place to find them.

However, there are a few gems that can be found for the right price in one of the league’s many acquisitions mechanisms.

To be eligible for the first stage of the Re-Entry Draft, which occurs on Friday, players have to be at least 23 years old with a minimum of three years MLS experience or players that haven’t been offered a bonafide deal and are at least 25 years old with a minimum of four years MLS experience or players 30 or older with a minimum of eight years of MLS experience.

The LA Galaxy, who had the worst record in MLS in 2017, will select first, if they choose to. In the first stage of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft, only three players were selected.

Below is a look at five players that could be of value for teams on Friday afternoon.

Mike Grella

The New York Red Bulls opted to cut ties with Mike Grella after the 2017 season, but he’s a valuable asset on the wing that any team would love to have.

Before suffering a knee injury in June, Grella was one of the most reliable players in Jesse Marsch’s system.

The 30-year-old, who has made 73 MLS appearances in the last three years, comes at a reasonable price as well.

Last season Grella had a guaranteed compensation of $188,250. With teams always looking for wing depth, Grella could be an ideal addition to a roster as long as he proves he’s fully recovered from his injury.

Soni Mustivar

One of the most intriguing defensive midfielders available for selection on Friday is Soni Mustivar, who spent the last three seasons with Sporting Kansas City.

The Haiti international is a reliable defensive midfielder that failed to earn a ton of playing time under Peter Vermes in 2017.

Although he isn’t the cheapest player on the market, the 27-year-old isn’t the most expensive either as he made $200,000 in 2017.

Dillon Powers

Once heralded as one of the brightest young midfielders in MLS, Dillon Powers is looking for a new club once again after his option was declined by Orlando City.

Powers played 29 games or more for the Colorado Rapids from 2013-2016, but was shipped off to Orlando, where he featured in six games last season.

The 26-year-old certainly has one of the better resumes of the players available, but some teams may balk at his price. Powers made $325,000 in 2017.

Jose Villarreal

During his six seasons with the LA Galaxy, Jose Villarreal was never able to lock down a consistent spot in the rotation.

After playing less than 500 minutes over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old is in need of a change of scenery.

Some may see the $105,000 Villarreal made in 2017 as too much given his lack of production, but like the other players available for selection, he could fill a void on the depth chart and find a way to contribute.

Sean Okoli

It seems dumb for someone not to take a chance on Sean Okoli.

The 24-year-old forward was with New York City FC in 2017, but led the USL in scoring in 2016 as he found the back of the net on 16 occasions for FC Cincinnati.

Okoli won’t be a starter on most teams, but he would be a valuable pick for depth at forward, especially since he will come cheap.

Okoli only made $53,000 in his only year at NYCFC, which means if a team selects the striker, it’ll be a low risk, high reward scenario in terms of salary.