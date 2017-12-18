Alex Morgan, Keylor Navas named CONCACAF Players of the Year

Alex Morgan received the CONCACAF Women’s Player of the Year award for the third time in five years on Sunday night.

Morgan had yet another successful season playing for Lyon and the Orlando Pride on the club level and for the U.S. Women’s National Team. The 28-year-old forward scored 12 goals during her time in France, where she helped Lyon win a treble. Domestically, she recorded nine goals and four assists for the Pride in NWSL action.

Morgan also found the back of the net seven times in her final seven international games of 2017 for the USWNT. Morgan is now seventh all-time on the USWNT all-time scoring chart with 80 goals. Carli Lloyd is the next player ahead of her in sixth with 96 strikes.

Keylor Navas took home the Men’s Player of the Year award for his exploits with Costa Rica and Real Madrid in 2017.

Navas, who won the award in 2014, was in between the pipes for an historic calendar year at Real Madrid in which the Spanish giants won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Club World Cup.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper also helped Costa Rica qualify for the 2018 World Cup, where the Ticos are in a group with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.