Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Jonathan Gonzalez and more

DFB-Pokal action headlines the week, and all eyes will be fixed on a pair of high-stakes matchups with young Americans leading the way.

In Germany, cup competition continues with the third round, and the headliner is a juicy one. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the game of the week, while Weston McKennie and Schalke face FC Koln and John Brooks’ Wolfsburg takes on Nurnberg.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face a massive match of their own as they take on Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca in the Copa MX finale. The match gives Monterrey a chance to claim silverware after falling in the Apertura finale while also giving Gonzalez a chance to build on a debut campaign that saw him earn a Best XI selection.

Elsewhere, Shaq Moore and Levante face Leganes, Emerson Hyndman’s Bournemouth heads into a cup clash with Chelsea, and Ethan Horvath and Kenny Saief headline Dutch action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Paderborn on Tuesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Nurnberg on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face FC Koln on Tuesday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Heidenheim on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Chelsea on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Thursday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Leganes on Tuesday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face KV Mechelen on Wednesday.

Kenny Saief and Gent face Royal Charleroi on Thursday.