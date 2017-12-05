Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Jonathan Gonzalez, Christian Pulisic and more

While two Americans kick off a league final in Mexico, several others will up the group stages of European competition.

The Liga MX final kicks off on Thursday with the opening leg of a clash between Monterrey and Tigres. Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey enter as the favorites after dispatching Atlas and Morelia by a combined 11-2 scoreline, but Jose Torres’ Tigres cruised to a 4-0 win over Club America in the semifinal round to book their spot in the finale.

In Europe, Borussia Dortmund cannot advance out of their group, but Christian Pulisic and co. still need to hold on to third if the club wants to join the Europa League. As things stand, Pulisic and Dortmund sit third, but are level on points with last-place Apoel heading into the German club’s finale against Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga and Vitesse conclude their Europa League runs with a match against Nice while Aaron Schoenfeld’s Maccabi Tel Aviv faces off with group leaders Villarreal in their final match of the tournament.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

UEFA

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Keaton Parks and Benfica face FC Basel on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face Villarreal on Thursday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Nice on Thursday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Jose Torres and Tigres UANL on Thursday.