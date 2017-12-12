Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Omar Gonzalez, Christian Pulisic and more

While the Bundesliga and Premier League boast a full slate of games, this week’s headliner comes from the Club World Cup.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face off with Gremio in Tuesday’s Club World Cup semifinal with a likely final clash with Real Madrid on the line. Pachuca took down Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round, booking a spot against the Copa Libertadores champions on Tuesday.

In Germany, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund play their first match under new manager Peter Stöger when they take on Mainz. In addition, Weston McKennie and Schalke face Augsburg while Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Eintracht Frankfurt with Timmy Chandler still sidelined.

English action is headlined by DeAndre Yedlin, who leads Newcastle against Everton while Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face a tough test against Chelsea.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s AA:

MEXICO

CLUB WORLD CUP

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Gremio on Tuesday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Burnley on Tuesday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Chelsea on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Everton on Wednesday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Manchester United on Wednesday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Mainz on Tuesday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Hannover on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Augsburg on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Willem II on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Ajax on Thursday.